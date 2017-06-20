NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • You're not above the law

    It's not acceptable for the security industry to be a law unto itself, says Mandi Smallhorne.

  • SARB strikes back

    It's the Reserve Bank's constitutional mandate to protect the rand, says Lesetja Kganyago.

  • Patronage or pragmatism

    SA faces a stark choice as politicians debate new policy directions, says Daniel Silke.

Ramaphosa: Govt, mines must go back to the drawing board

23 minutes ago
Amogelang Mbatha and Paul Burkhardt, Bloomberg News
Delegates talk in front of a display of a mine at

Delegates talk in front of a display of a mine at Africa's biggest annual mining conference, last year's Investing in African Mining Indaba. (Rodger Bosch, AFP File)

Johannesburg - South Africa should negotiate with mining companies over controversial new regulations that are supposed to help spread the country’s mineral wealth more broadly but have drawn outrage from the industry, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

“Both parties must go back to the drawing board and they must sit down and talk about their shared interest, their shared future and how best they can reach a measure of consensus” about the new Mining Charter, Ramaphosa said Tuesday at an event in Johannesburg.

“In the end, the mining industry needs investors but at the same time it needs to transform.”

The charter was released June 15 by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and immediately criticised by the industry, which says it wasn’t consulted and that the changes, including a higher minimum level for black ownership, will hurt investment.

Public disagreement about the new rules further highlights rifts in the ruling African National Congress, of which Ramaphosa is also deputy president, ahead of a December leadership conference to elect a successor to President Jacob Zuma.

The ANC last week expressed concerns about the charter’s effects on employment and said it would seek an urgent meeting with Zwane. The Chamber of Mines, which represents mining companies and has promised to fight the new charter in court, met Tuesday with ANC officials.

The government should reach an agreement with mining companies on the way forward for the charter, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said in a Bloomberg Television interview. An accord is preferable to a court battle, which could become drawn out and damage economic growth, he said.

Ayanda Shezi, a spokesperson for Zwane’s department, said she needed more details about Ramaphosa’s statements before she could comment.

The top six members of the ANC, which include Ramaphosa, agreed with the charter, Zwane said in an interview with the South African Broadcasting Corp. posted on Twitter.

Ramaphosa, who is seen as one of the top contenders for the leadership of the party, co-founded South Africa’s influential National Union of Mineworkers before helping to negotiate a peaceful end to apartheid.

He was one of the high-profile beneficiaries of early black economic empowerment deals but disposed of some of his business interests after being chosen as deputy leader of the ANC.

anc  |  cyril ­ramaphosa  |  mining charter

