NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Ramaphosa gave Mining Charter the nod, says Zwane

24 minutes ago
Amanda Khoza, News24
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. (Pic:

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. (Pic: Gallo Images)

Related Articles

Mining a 'sunrise industry' with many opportunities - Zwane

Zwane disappointed in people using courts to legislate

Zwane drops a Mining Charter

ANC wants urgent meeting with Zwane about Mining Charter

Chamber to challenge new mining charter in court

GAZETTE: Read the full Mining Charter

 

Middleburg - Despite his critique of the consultation process involving the Mining Charter, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa supported it, said Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

Speaking to the media after the first imbizo on the charter was postponed, Zwane said the government wanted to build a rainbow nation South Africa that isn't divided by race.

Although Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is of the view that there had been a misalignment in the consultation process ahead of the Mining Charter being made into law, Zwane said Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and President Jacob Zuma fully supported the charter.

Zwane would not be drawn into directly saying that Ramaphosa was wrong and he wouldn't indulge journalists on the matter.

“I do not address my elders through the media and unfortunately I did not hear him say that. If I had heard him, I would have approached him so that we could deal with the issue because he was part of the top six that gave me the green light. He was part of the cabinet that gave me the green light and I want to strongly believe that he is still part of that collective.”

Zwane said if Ramaphosa summoned him to explain himself, he would go running.

He added that Gigaba informed him on Monday that he would tell investors in London that transformation was needed in South Africa.

“The President in Parliament yesterday (Thursday) agreed with me that all the steps had been followed and from where we are standing this charter is now Gazetted, it is a law of South Africa and anybody who does not like to see black people empowered, anybody who still wants to see black South Africans live like slaves, must raise their hands and say we are not part of the progressive South Africa you want to build.”

South Africa needed to move out of its comfort zone, said Zwane. “I have been given a task to transform this sector and I am going to do that.”

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

mosebenzi zwane  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  mining  |  sa economy

NEXT ON FIN24X

N2WCTR will create up to 55 000 jobs in the Eastern Cape - Sanral

2017-06-23 16:45

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Brown looks set to free Eskom from state capture Brown unveils new interim Eskom board WARNING: WhatsApp group admins in SA could face jail time Gerrie Nel: 4 things needed to fight corruption in SA Parliament to seek court order to set aside Public Protector action
'Exorbitant pricing' of Quantum at centre of taxi strike TIMELINE: Who is Ben Ngubane? Of masks, plasters and open wounds ANALYSIS: Eskom’s revolving door, endless scandals cloud SA’s energy future Zuma's grip loosened by Eskom chaos

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

WhatsApp group admins in SA could face jail time their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...