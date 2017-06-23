Ramaphosa gave Mining Charter the nod, says Zwane

Middleburg - Despite his critique of the consultation process involving the Mining Charter, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa supported it, said Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

Speaking to the media after the first imbizo on the charter was postponed, Zwane said the government wanted to build a rainbow nation South Africa that isn't divided by race.



Although Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is of the view that there had been a misalignment in the consultation process ahead of the Mining Charter being made into law, Zwane said Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and President Jacob Zuma fully supported the charter.

Zwane would not be drawn into directly saying that Ramaphosa was wrong and he wouldn't indulge journalists on the matter.

“I do not address my elders through the media and unfortunately I did not hear him say that. If I had heard him, I would have approached him so that we could deal with the issue because he was part of the top six that gave me the green light. He was part of the cabinet that gave me the green light and I want to strongly believe that he is still part of that collective.”

Zwane said if Ramaphosa summoned him to explain himself, he would go running.

He added that Gigaba informed him on Monday that he would tell investors in London that transformation was needed in South Africa.



“The President in Parliament yesterday (Thursday) agreed with me that all the steps had been followed and from where we are standing this charter is now Gazetted, it is a law of South Africa and anybody who does not like to see black people empowered, anybody who still wants to see black South Africans live like slaves, must raise their hands and say we are not part of the progressive South Africa you want to build.”



South Africa needed to move out of its comfort zone, said Zwane. “I have been given a task to transform this sector and I am going to do that.”