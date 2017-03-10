R5m pigeon buy ruffles feathers on social media

Cape Town - South African pigeon fanciers buying a world famous racing pigeon for about R5m have left social media users scratching their heads.



Mark Kitchenbrand and Samuel Mbiza purchased Golden Prince, one of the best long distance pigeons ever, at an auction in Belgium for a record-breaking price of €360 000.



However, users of Facebook and Twitter are mostly not impressed with the buy.



"I could never spend that much on a pigeon, even if I was a billionaire," wrote Alwyn Smit on Facebook.



"I have a few pigeons in my garden right now. Bidding starts at a case of Windhoek Light, a bottle of Jameson whiskey and a bottle of Amarula," he joked.



Likwasi Joanne Mubiana said: "Gambling gambling gambling ... that's all this is. Same as people going to throw money away at the casinos."



Although Golden Prince will remain in Belgium as a stud, some users still indicated that bringing the bird to South Africa will be risky.



"South African falcons can be cruel!!," said Stephanus Jesaja Heuis.



Nndivhaleni Mutsharini quipped: "Friday Headline: Pigeon snatched at OR Tambo." Johann Du Preez also chimmed in: "And for the birds safety it was left in Belgium. Might get kidnapped and held for ransom here in SA."

Crown Prince "is actually a great buy", wrote Robert Charles Swanepoel. "It is a business guys. Simple maths."



Why such a fuss, asked Margaret Cockcroft. "R5 million is probably pigeon feed for these two guys. Let them spend their money as they wish."



Ray Brown noted that that from the comments it doesn't seem like people understand the pedigree of birds from Belgium or the winnings one gets after racing.



"What I enjoy most about this is a white guy and a black guy embracing because they happy," wrote Paul Over. "We need more of that in this country."



Cousinate Sibanda shared this view. "I am happy for the guys, especially the black South African Samuel Mbiza breaking the white monopoly in the sport."

"The purchase of Golden Prince will not only have a huge impact on South African pigeon fanciers, but South Africans in general. We now have the chance to change people’s lives and create opportunities for others in our country," Kitchenbrand told Fin24.

Mbiza echoed this view. "This will give me the opportunity to introduce pigeon racing to our black communities and in specific the underprivileged communities," he told Fin24.

"I would love to keep children off the streets and away from drugs and alcohol by introducing the pigeon sport to them."

Although racing pigeons can't be insured, Mbiza said Golden Prince is a big investment and must give a return on investment and at the same time create opportunities in the black communities.

Mbiza has great aspirations. "I would like to start the first black racing pigeon club in South Africa in Soweto and create a lot of jobs through this process."







