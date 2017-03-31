NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Inside Labour

    Jobs must be preserved and risky products made safe, says Patrick Craven.

  • Don't commit legacide

    Common but false legacy business ideas could be slient killers of innovation, says Ian Mann.

  • A special kind of coup

    Scared or compromised ANC leaders seem ready for collective suicide, says Solly Moeng.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Pravin Gordhan: Our souls are not for sale

49 minutes ago
Lameez Omarjee

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. (File, AFP)

Related Articles

Gordhan axing a severe blow for economy - CEOs

Zuma grasped last chance to act while still in top job -analyst

Junk status on the cards after Zuma's night of long knives

Zuma's turmoil sends rand to worst week since 2015

Zuma said to face mass Cabinet walkout if Gordhan is fired

OPINION | South Africa, use people power to stop Zuma!

 

Pretoria – Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan defended the integrity of Treasury and denied allegations that his removal had anything to do with so-called secret meetings intended to undermine the current government.

Gordhan addressed media and staff at a briefing following his axing on the early hours of Friday morning. Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were met with rousing applause when they walked into the room at Treasury.  

Speaking on the Cabinet reshuffle, he said: “We also stayed up like you last night - we learnt our fate from the TV screen, not from a phone call or chat or conversation.”

Gordhan said it was questionable that the integrity of Treasury had to be undermined and discredited to satisfy another objective.

He served as finance minister from 2009 to 2014, taking the post up again in 2015 following the events dubbed as 9/12 when President Jacob Zuma replaced Nhlanhla Nene with David van Rooyen. At the time Gordhan was working as part of the Back to Basics programme part of Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

“I have to remind people that I didn’t apply for this job... I was asked as part of national service to take this job.”

He added that it was a “great privilege” to serve South Africa as minister and deputy minister of finance. “We must thank President Zuma for the opportunity to serve South Africa.”

“As the finance family, we have to offer as much stability to the country as much as possible,” he said. He explained it is important for investors, business people, rating agencies and South Africans to know their finances are safe in hands of government.

Gordhan added that the staff at Treasury will commit to a proud tradition of managing and maintaining macro-economic stability in the country. He said that although he was called back from the annual investor roadshow, he had met with two rating agencies - Moody’s and Fitch - and had a teleconference with Standard and Poor’s.

South Africans need to ensure they have the right political leadership and administrative leadership, fulfilling responsibilities within the ambit of the Constitution and in line with public interest, he said.             



Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

OUTA seeks legal action on Gordhan axing

7 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Zuma said to face mass Cabinet walkout if Gordhan is fired The six potential candidates who could replace Gordhan Junk status on the cards after Zuma's night of long knives Rand in freefall as Zuma axes Gordhan, Jonas Open attack on Treasury as Zuma loyalists take control – economist
Brexit begins as EU receives divorce papers from UK A coup d’êtat of a special kind ‘White monopoly capital' an excuse to avoid SA’s real problems How does SA Inc perform? Nene: Let's hope Zuma can explain Gordhan recall to appease investors

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...