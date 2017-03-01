NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Wake up, Brian Molefe!

    Eskom's disgraced ex-CEO can still be the unlikely hero SA needs, says Solly Moeng.

  • Attack on Molefe

    Sipho Pityana has launched an explosive attack on Brian Molefe in an open letter.

  • All your tax tables

    Check out our infographic to see how the budget will impact your tax burden.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Positive signs for SA manufacturing - index

52 minutes ago
Carin Smith


Related Articles

Uptick in money flow augurs well for SA's economy

SA economic outlook set to improve

SA manufacturing starts 2017 off on solid footing

Manufacturing in SA: Do you want the good news or the bad news?

Business conditions continue to improve - PMI

Factory output growth remains under pressure - PMI

 

Cape Town - There are positive signs that the manufacturing sector started the year on a solid footing, according to the latest Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted Absa PMI, compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at the University of Stellenbosch, rose by a further 1.6 points to 52.5 index points in February, after a rise of 4.2 points in January.

According to the BER, this second consecutive improvement in the PMI and the broad-based nature of the uptick across the key subcomponents is a positive sign that the manufacturing sector started the year on a solid footing.

Four of the five major subcomponents are above the neutral 50-point mark and the headline figure is at the highest level since June 2016. After the increases recorded in January and February, the headline figure is closer to that of South Africa’s main trading partners after underperforming through the second half of 2016, the BER said in its PMI report.

BER economist Lisette IJssel de Schepper told Fin24 that the most positive development in the recent PMI was the new sales orders index. Not only did it stay above 50 index points for a fourth month, but it is also at quite a high level. At 55.7 points, the index is now at its best level since April 2016.

"Any level above 50 generally signals growth. Factors making a positive impact would include the improvement in export orders indicated by some respondents and the recovery in the agriculture sector possibly also helped," said IJssel de Schepper.

The sustained recovery in demand helped lift the business activity index to 53.2 index points in February, up from 52.7 in January.

On the other hand, it is concerning to IJssel de Schepper that the employment index is not really improving.

"We would have to see other indicators improving for a sustained period before we will see employment growth. Over the longer term we would also have to see how local consumer spending holds up," she added.  

READ: Manufacturing in SA: Do you want the good news or the bad news?

Purchasing price index
 
On the back of the sustained strengthening trend for the rand, the purchasing price index moved lower in February. The index declined to 68.0 from 72.4 in January - the highest level since June 2016.
 
After surging to the highest level in almost seven years, the index measuring expected business conditions in six months’ time remained high in February. It did decline somewhat to 67.8 index points from 70.3 in January, but - excluding the January figure - this was still the most optimistic purchasing managers have been about the near-term future since the start of 2015.

The PMI leading indicator also improved to above one in February, suggesting that production may pick up with orders outstripping inventories, according to the BER. A key risk to this relatively upbeat outlook is the possibility that the significant tax hikes announced in Budget 2017 may depress consumer spending going forward.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:


Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

absa  |  ber  |  pmi  |  sa economy

NEXT ON FIN24X

Coal truckers demand slowdown in govt IPP programme

2017-03-01 11:11

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Eskom acting CEO weighs in on Tshwane coal truck protest Zuma slammed for wasting time as Parliament adopts FIC Bill Ramaphosa likely to win ANC leadership battle - analyst WATCH: Uber CEO caught on video arguing with driver over pay First impressions: Five minutes with Nokia's rebirthed 3310
Calculate how much more you'll cough up for your sins WATCH: Why SA's budget matters to the outside world Gordhan slams 'reckless' financial institutions Calculate your tax burden WATCH: Where your tax money is going

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you want Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to address during his budget speech?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...