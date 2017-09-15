NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Loading...

PIC CEO Dan Matjila rejects allegations as 'spurious'

57 minutes ago
Ana Monteiro and Alastair Reed, Bloomberg

PIC CEO Dan Matjila (Photo: PIC)

Related Articles

Finance Ministry slams PIC reports, says Guptas used as smokescreen

Vodacom stake for sale to black investors

PIC grows at slowest pace in 7 years

 

Johannesburg - Public Investment Corporation (PIC) chief executive officer Dan Matjila rejected an allegation he misused funds as “spurious” ahead of a board meeting on Friday that could decide his future at the helm of Africa’s biggest money manager.

The Star newspaper reported Thursday that Matjila has been told by PIC deputy chairperson Xolani Mkhwanazi to respond to an accusation he used PIC funds to finance a personal project related to someone he is allegedly in a relationship with. Matjila, 55, cut short a trip to the US to be able to attend Friday’s meeting, he said by phone. Pretoria-based PIC, which handles pension funds for South African state workers, has almost R1.9trn in assets.

The accusation against Matjila originates from a website said to be connected to the Gupta family, who are friends with President Jacob Zuma and the subject of allegations that they have used the relationship to influence cabinet appointments and state-contract awards, according to the Star. They want Matjila replaced with Brian Molefe, the former CEO of state power utility Eskom, the newspaper reported, citing people at the National Treasury that it didn’t identify.

The allegations “lack truth and substance,” the PIC said in an emailed statement. “We challenge the media to provide us with evidence that links any of the members of the PIC board with the Gupta family.”

Molefe is also a former head of the PIC and worked as deputy director general at the Treasury. He is currently legally challenging Eskom after the utility was ordered not to give him a pension payout by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown. Zuma had considered him as a potential finance minister.

“There are no preconceived plans whatsoever to remove” Matjila, Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi, who is chairman of the PIC, said in an emailed statement. “These allegations are unfounded, baseless and are causing unnecessary panic over an internal matter at the PIC. The PIC board has indeed called for a meeting on Friday with the CEO, but this is to discuss and get clarification from him on internal matters.”

The Guptas have been the subject of a raft of South African media stories about their alleged corruption based on a trove of leaked emails. They and Zuma deny any wrongdoing. The saga has encompassed some global companies, with Bell Pottinger, the UK public-relations firm, filing for administration this week after a report by the industry body found they had run a racially divisive social-media campaign on behalf of the family.

Matjila, a former maths professor, has led the PIC since December 2014. The money manager has 10 non-executive directors, eight of whom were appointed by former finance ministers Pravin Gordhan and Nhlanhla Nene, who were ousted by Zuma, the PIC said.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

pic  |  dan matjila

NEXT ON FIN24X

Scolded SA Reserve Bank switches to attack mode

27 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
How consultants ripped R1.6bn from Eskom – and planned to take R7.8bn more What SA can expect to pay for new era iPhone X Gupta mine is hell, say workers as they prepare to march Finance Ministry slams PIC reports, says Guptas used as smokescreen We won't scrap e-tolls - Sanral
Zuma wants all to share in the country's wealth Gordhan calls on academics and whistle blowers to expose state capture State-captured SA is crying out for a second liberation A $150bn misfire: How disaster modellers got Irma so wrong How Bell Pottinger made itself look bad

Company Snapshot

Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Tshwane turns to court over multibillion rand broadband deal

2017-09-14 15:22

The City of Tshwane has approached the High Court in Pretoria to set aside a multibillion rand broadband deal, claiming the former ANC led administration entered into the contract unlawfully.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...