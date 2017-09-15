NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Loading...

PIC boss Dan Matjila survives grilling, but battle is not over

21 minutes ago

PIC CEO Dan Matjila (Photo: PIC)

Related Articles

PIC's Matjila rejects 'spurious' allegations as board seeks answers

Finance Ministry slams PIC reports, says Guptas used as smokescreen

Jury’s still out on saving SAA

Don't panic, we are not funding SAA - GEPF

Telkom alerts shareholders about state’s SAA rescue mission

PIC may buy into Telkom to save SAA

 

Cape Town – Public Investment Corporation (PIC) chief executive Dan Matjila has survived a board meeting, after reports alleged there could be a plan to remove him over various allegations published in Gupta-linked media.

While the board accepted his submission, it tasked its audit division to review his answers, meaning the battle is not over.

The PIC oversees R1.9trn, much of which is made up of South African government employees’ pension money. It is a major funder of state-owned enterprises, such as Eskom, which is under the spotlight over state capture allegations.

Several media reports speculated that there was a move – linked to the Guptas – to remove Matjila using Gupta-linked media allegations as a basis. The rumour was that Brian Molefe would then become chief executive.

However, the board refuted this allegation. “The board wishes to reiterate that it rejects these allegations with the contempt they deserve,” it said in a statement on Friday.

The board said that following a meeting where Matjila provided detailed documentary evidence to dispel allegations against him, it mandated the internal audit division to independently review his representations.

“Following the meeting, the board expressed its confidence in the ability and integrity of the CEO, Dr Daniel Matjila, management and staff of the PIC,” it said.

“The CEO made representations to the board responding to allegations levelled against him through the media,” it said.

“The CEO provided detailed documentary evidence of the decisions made by the PIC and that the process followed was in accordance with all policies, procedures and delegation of authority of the PIC.”

“Following the deliberation by the board on the allegations and representations, the board accepted the representations of the CEO,” it said.

“The board wishes to state that it will continue to exercise its fiduciary duties without fear or favour, including accountability to all stakeholders,” it said.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

pic  |  dan matjila  |  gupta familly

NEXT ON FIN24X

Top 3 on Fin24: KPMG South Africa bosses quit, Heather Kerzner wants Bell Pottinger to pay back her millions and how to delete a WhatsApp text completely.

2017-09-15 18:36

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
KPMG SA CEO, 7 others quit on #GuptaLeaks, SARS rogue unit fallout McKinsey, KPMG and Bell Pottinger will all be 'gone' - Eskom exec Heather Kerzner wants Bell Pottinger to pay back her millions – reports McKinsey, KPMG targeted as Gupta graft scandal widens Barclays Africa scrutinises KPMG relationship amid Gupta scandal
Zuma wants all to share in the country's wealth Gordhan calls on academics and whistle blowers to expose state capture State-captured SA is crying out for a second liberation A $150bn misfire: How disaster modellers got Irma so wrong How Bell Pottinger made itself look bad

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...