NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Gupta whistleblower

    How a Gupta-linked firm scored big by connecting officials and consultants.

  • Let the best idea win

    Fundamental truths that are the foundations for behaviour will lead you to success, says Ian Mann.

  • Lessons from African Bank

    The Abil saga reminds us why corporate governance scrutiny is vital, says Stephanie Giamporcaro.

Loading...

PIC board clears Matjila of wrongdoing, slams 'distasteful' media reports

44 minutes ago
Daniel Matjila,PIC

PIC CEO Daniel Matjila.

Related Articles

PIC boss in firing line yet again

Gigaba and Matjila promise PIC funds are safe

Unions vow to protect workers' pensions as Gigaba meets PIC board

Gigaba has 'without a shred of doubt' faith in PIC's Matjila - as it happened

Gigaba slams R100bn PIC bailout reports as untrue, malicious

Treasury said to ask PIC for R100bn for state-owned enterprises

 

Cape Town - Meeting on Friday for its third special sitting this month, the board of state pension company the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has cleared its CEO Daniel Matjila of any wrongdoing. 

The PIC, which has almost R1.9trn in assets, handles pension funds for South African government workers, including nurses and teachers. 

In a joint statement, the board said that allegations of corruption against Matjila were “baseless”.

“The Board fully applied its mind to the report presented by (the) internal audit (committee) and confirms its satisfaction with the report. The Board has concluded that the allegations were baseless and that Dr Matjila is cleared of any wrongdoing,” it said. 

The statement did not state what allegations were being probed, but they are understood to relate to claims that Matjila misused funds to help a friend. The board has previously only referred to “allegations levelled against him through the media’. 

On September 14 The Star newspaper reported that deputy PIC chairperson Xolani Mkhwanazi had written to Matjila asking him to answer to allegations of corruption contained on a "Gupta-linked website".

Matjila referred to allegations as “spurious”. 

Sunday Times

On Sunday Matjila was quoted in an interview in the Sunday Times as saying that certain people “wanted the keys to the PIC”, and were lobbying to dismiss him.

But on Tuesday Matjila walked the comments back, and dismissed the Sunday Times interview as inaccurate after a marathon meeting with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba about funds for SAA. 

In Friday’s statement, the PIC board said that Matjila “denied the statements that have been attributed to him in that article”.

“He completely distances himself from spurious insinuations against the Minister of Finance, Chairperson and the Deputy Chairperson of the PIC Board as contained in the article," it read.

"The CEO finds the article distasteful as it creates an impression that he is at loggerheads with the PIC shareholder representative, who is the Minister of Finance, the Chairperson of the PIC Board who is the Deputy Minister of Finance, the Deputy Chairperson of the PIC Board and other stakeholders.”

The statement did not explain how the comments came to be attributed to Matjila, or say whether he would take up the matter with the Press Ombudsman. 


SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

NEXT ON FIN24X

Top 5 on Fin24: R3bn bailout for SAA, Eskom's Anoj Singh suspended and Auditor General retains KPMG

2017-09-29 17:54

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Key issues that Eskom is simply not ready to acknowledge publicly yet Eskom CFO Anoj Singh officially suspended Elon Musk's new vision: Anywhere on earth in under one hour It's a tragedy that KPMG allowed itself to be used - Mohale Lifeline for SAA on Citibank debt
Whistleblower: How Gupta-linked firm scored big by connecting officials and consultants Bonang Mohale: Something is badly wrong in SA - FULL SPEECH Lest we forget - lessons from African Bank When taxpayers lose trust... #EntrepreneurCorner: Don't obsess over protecting your idea

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

The SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee will decide on the next move in interest rates tomorrow will they?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...