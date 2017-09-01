NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Loading...

Patel: Structural features diminish effective competition, limit inclusivity of growth

48 minutes ago

Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel. Picture: Leon Sadiki

Related Articles

Spike in cartel investigations - competition commissioner

Competition Commission won’t take it easy on banks hoping to settle on forex cartel matter

This is what changes to the Competition Act could look like

When Eskom’s monopoly is broken

ConCourt ends four year scrap metal legal battle

State to focus on LPG proposals that cut gas costs

 

Cape Town - Given the "potent mix" of South Africa’s challenges with economic concentration and social exclusion, it is time to come up with practical approaches to address high levels of concentration in the economy, according to Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel.
 
In his view, certain "structural features" diminish the promotion of effective competition in a number of markets and limit the "inclusivity" of growth.

"It seems to me to be better that it be done through the trusted and predictable processes of competition regulation and its sound institutions than that it be left to laws that simply mandate the breakup of companies irrespective of the economic logic thereof," Patel said at the 11th Annual Competition Law, Economics and Policy Conference at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

In May this year, Patel advised Parliament of his intention to propose amendments to the Competition Act to enable more effective measures to be taken against certain features of market structure.

The key set of amendments will require the consideration of the concentration, ownership profile and structural impediments to entry or expansion in a market when that market is defined and assessed by the competition authorities in mergers or where anti-competitive conduct in that market is scrutinised in complaints referred to the Competition Tribunal for determination.

In addition, the competition authorities must be empowered to consider these questions proactively or at the request of key stakeholders, including parties who are demonstrably unable to overcome these barriers entrenched in the relevant markets, according to Patel.

"Markets plagued by over-concentration and untransformed ownership will need to be identified, investigated and appropriate measures applied to remedy these market features," he said.

"These inquiries, and any remedies that result, will target the primary structural impediments to market entry and ownership, including by black South Africans."

The proposed amendments could potentially seek to incentivise firms to develop relationships and adopt strategies that would alter market structure; reduce concentrations by encouraging entry of historically disadvantaged South Africans (particularly those who own SMMEs); reduce barriers to entry; and expand ownership to ensure that more enjoy substantive economic citizenship.

"I acknowledge that competition law on its own cannot address issues of economic concentration. A wider set of industrial policy measures, including public procurement policies, will have to play a key role. But clearly there is a role for competition law. I welcome your thoughts and proposals on that role," said Patel.

IP

The tension between intellectual property policy and competition policy will be a significant part of the policy debate and it may well be that the weight given to protection of intellectual property in global regulatory systems, will need to be rebalanced, in Patel's view.

"For developing countries like SA, the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution include basic ones like the cost of and access to data that will fuel the new economy; and the question of the power dynamic between regulators in small jurisdictions when faced with large multinational enterprises," he said.

In May this year, he requested the Competition Commission to initiate a market inquiry into high data costs. The inquiry will benchmark SA data costs against international norms and assess the state of competition in the market by looking at, among others, market structure, the current regulatory regime, strategic behaviour by large fixed and mobile incumbents, costs faced and profits earned by telecoms operators, current arrangements for sharing of network infrastructure, investment levels, access to and allocation of spectrum and measures to promote entry of black South Africans into the sector.

It will make recommendations to government on measures to improve competitiveness in the sector and how data costs can be brought down.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Are the Hawks diverting attention away from #GuptaLeaks?

2017-08-31 19:32

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ex-SA Express CEO paid R700k despite R35m wasted spend on his watch No quick fix for battered economy when Zuma goes How Apple plans to change the way you use the next iPhone Hawks seeks affidavit from Manuel over SARS unit ANC tells Brown to lay charges against Eskom Trillian 'culprits'
#GuptaLeaks: Questions surround Guptas’ minimal tax returns Manyi's risky ANN7 move South Africans work harder for cheaper meat - study Pupil overwhelmed by public support after Vodacom data glitch The poor spend most of their income on food

Company Snapshot

We're Talking About...

Savings Month

It's never too late to start saving. Visit our special issue and add your voice.
 
Related links:
Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Bitcoin exchange sees complaints soar as users demand money

2017-08-31 16:14

The most popular online exchange for trading digital currencies is generating a surge in customer complaints this year even as investors are lured by a dramatic rise in prices.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...