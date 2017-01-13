NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Over 200m people worldwide will be unemployed in 2017 - report

25 minutes ago
Carin Smith

(iStock)

Related Articles

Inside Labour: The positives amid the gloom

Labour landscape is shifting

Here's a look at SA labour's horrible year

Labour relations 2017: Who’ll strike, settle, retrench? Gideon du Plessis looks ahead

Patel: Metalworkers industry facing biggest challenge yet

World Bank projects modest growth for sub-Saharan Africa in 2017

 

Cape Town – The pace of labour force growth in the world outstrips job creation and more than 201 million people are expected to be unemployed globally in 2017, according to a new report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

On top of that, persistent high levels of so-called vulnerable forms of employment, combined with a clear lack of progress in job quality – even in countries where aggregate figures are improving – are alarming, according to ILO director general Guy Ryder.

"We need to ensure that the gains of growth are shared in an inclusive manner,” he emphasised.

The report warns that global uncertainty and the lack of decent jobs are, among other factors, underpinning social unrest and migration in many parts of the world.

The global unemployment rate is expected to rise modestly from 5.7% (3.4 million people) to 5.8% in 2017. It is expected that an additional 2.7 million people will become jobless in 2018, according to the ILO’s World Employment and Social Outlook – Trends 2017 (Weso).

“We are facing the twin challenge of repairing the damage caused by the global economic and social crisis and creating quality jobs for the tens of millions of new labour market entrants every year,” said Ryder.

“Economic growth continues to disappoint and underperform – both in terms of levels and the degree of inclusion. This paints a worrisome picture for the global economy and its ability to generate enough jobs. Let alone quality jobs."

READ: Unemployment hits 13-year high

Vulnerable employment

The report shows that vulnerable forms of employment – contributing family workers and own account workers – are expected to stay above 42% of total employment, accounting for 1.4 billion people worldwide in 2017.

According to Steven Tobin, ILO senior economist and lead author of the report, almost one in two workers in emerging countries are in vulnerable forms of employment.

In developing countries, it is estimated to be more than four in five workers. As a result, the number of workers in vulnerable employment is projected to grow by 11 million per year, with Southern Asia and sub-Saharan Africa being the most affected.

The report highlights that the reductions in working poverty are slowing. This endangers the prospects of eradicating poverty as set out in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The authors of the report estimate that a coordinated effort to provide fiscal stimulus and an increase in public investment - that takes into account each country’s fiscal space - would provide an immediate jump-start to the global economy and reduce global unemployment in 2018 by close to 2 million compared to their baseline forecasts.

However, such efforts should be accompanied by international cooperation.

“Boosting economic growth in an equitable and inclusive manner requires a multi-faceted policy approach that addresses the underlying causes of secular stagnation, such as income inequality, while taking into account country specificities,” said Tobin.

SOUTH AFRICA'S OUTLOOK:



Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

ilo  |  labour  |  world economy  |  unemployment

NEXT ON FIN24X

A philosophical photographer, one lionheart and the moral politician

47 minutes ago
Partner content

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Absa decries leak of public protector report on apartheid billions R100 000 a night to stay in Cape Town DTI responds to Malema's poultry tariff hike demand Restricted medical schemes in SA: 15 facts you need to know Impose 50% tariff on poultry imports, urges Malema
SAA is watching its lunch being eaten by the Gulf Three SA can inspire the world without kowtowing to criminals INTERVIEW: Christo Wiese's daughter's jewellery makes it onto Hollywood red carpets How Trump's Twitter rage could revive gold Thuli's wish for 2017: I see Zuma putting SA above self

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: SMALL BUSINESS

From fossils to finance – that’s been the career trajectory of Dr Merrill van der Walt, a palaeontologist until recently. She is now a statistician with a difference.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

How did you buy your property?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...