NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Nuclear deal brought to its knees

30 minutes ago
Dewald Van Rensburg
-


Related Articles

Economist calls for debate on SA's entire energy plan

Kemm: Court ruling didn't kill off SA’s nuclear plan

No secret nuclear deal, court ruling must be appealed - expert

Zuma's nuclear ambitions dealt blow by court ruling

Doubtful if nuclear ruling will derail Moody's ratings cut - economist

'Justice is served', say applicants in nuclear court bid

 

Johannesburg - This week’s Western Cape High Court judgment, which set aside government’s attempts to secure nuclear energy, has cut the procurement programme off at the knees, according to Adrian Pole, the environmental lawyer who led the case.

He represented nongovernmental organisations Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute, which had embarked on a joint court bid to stop government’s nuclear expansion plans in October 2015.

The ruling also guarantees that government will face a long, drawn-out process to restart it, he added.

Two major building blocks leading up to power utility Eskom’s planned request for proposals to nuclear vendors this year have been declared unlawful and unconstitutional, forcing the government to go back to square one.

An appeal is likely, but that would still significantly delay existing plans to procure new nuclear power stations.

Judge Lee Bozalek ruled on the evident push to get a procurement programme with Russia going with minimal oversight or public participation.

Bozalek set aside the following:

  • The two ministerial determinations, set by former minister of energy Tina Joemat-Pettersson, that South Africa should procure 9 600 megawatts of nuclear power and that Eskom should be the procurer.
  • The intergovernmental agreement with Russia that, according to this week’s ruling, was never the innocuous and nonbinding agreement that government made it out to be, but instead locked South Africa into a number of problematic concessions to the Russians.
  • Eskom’s request for information, issued in December 2016. The request for proposals from nuclear vendors – planned for this year – is now certain to be cancelled too.

FULL JUDGMENT: Nuclear process declared unlawful

Earthlife Africa and Safcei had taken government to court on a number of technical legal points regarding the minister’s determinations and the agreement with Russia.

The determinations form the very basis on which the nuclear programme has been mooted.

Legally, the energy minister has to issue determinations to authorise electricity infrastructure, based on what its draft energy policy – known as the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) – says the country requires.

Apart from the nuclear ones, there have been determinations leading to the country’s renewable energy programme as well.

The nuclear determinations were set aside because the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) simply rubber-stamped them instead of launching a public participation process, which the judge said was more than justified.

“The decision to formally expand the nuclear procurement programme to 9 600MW must surely rank as one of the most important decisions taken by Nersa in the recent past,” said Bozalek in his judgment.

Asked how the state may go about restarting the nuclear new build programme, Pole said it was a complex question.

He said if government chose to appeal the ruling and lost, a new determination would have to be issued by the energy minister.

“If you do a new determination, you would need to consider new information. This would include the yet-to-be finalised new IRP,” said Pole.

READ: Nuclear judgment: what government now needs to do

This plan is itself at the centre of a major storm because of the allegedly artificial limits it places on renewables. In doing so, the plan favours nuclear.

A new IRP could very well call for nuclear again – or even for more nuclear than before.

The NGOs had asked the court to consider the fact that the nuclear determinations were still based on the old 2010 IRP, but the judge said this was not necessary to consider.

Restarting a nuclear programme would also require more information to be placed in the public domain, said Pole.

Nersa would need to subject any new determination to a public participation process.

By law, determinations require relevant information, such as the possible costs, to be made available.

Technically, the same flaw that killed the nuclear determinations this week could be used against the renewables determination, which has a significant enemy in Eskom as well as the unions with coal sector members.

However, Pole says this is unlikely to happen because that determination was made in 2012 and the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act gives you 180 days to apply to review a decision.

The state now has 15 days to appeal the judgment, but Pole says it could hit a hurdle if it does so.

Since the main fault lies with Nersa, and Nersa never opposed the application to begin with, it could be an interesting legal challenge to appeal, said Pole.

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) welcomed the ruling, stating: “Once again the rule of law has triumphed in South Africa. The BLSA applauds this ruling, particularly given that the nuclear new build programme was a red flag for ratings agencies. Fitch had cited it as central to the decision to remove former finance minister [Nhlanhla] Nene and recently stated it contributed to the dismissal of former minister [Pravin] Gordhan.

“BLSA has also noted and supported the clear findings of the IRP, which suggest South Africa does not need a R1 trillion nuclear plan. In our current low-growth environment, the costs and affordability of a nuclear programme will strain public finances already under pressure.”

READ: Nuclear ruling to cause 'great unhappiness' in Russian camp

The newly launched SA Federation of Trade Unions said the nuclear deal, before it was halted, was another example of government having subverted democratic processes by not referring the deal to Parliament for endorsement or holding any public debate on it. It was an agreement which it had already referred to as a done deal with Russian companies.

Minister of Energy Mmamoloko Kubayi said she had directed her department to study the judgment.

Kubayi confirmed that intergovernmental agreements had been signed between South Africa and the US, South Korea, China, Russia and France.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

western cape high court  |  nuclear deal

NEXT ON FIN24X

Import restrictions fail to help Zimbabwe’s producers

53 minutes ago

 
 
 

Read Fin24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mboweni: No conspiracy against SA over junk status Popcru in a panic about Saftu - Vavi Driving business Standard Bank: We are innocent Malikane's attendance at US trip raises flags - DA
Why SA needs more steward leaders like Ahmed Kathrada To SA from Bermuda: There is no such thing as tax-free havens SA coal mines leave legacy of ruin Govt in huge push to boost innovative ideas from citizens SA edges closer to 'Hunger Games' scenario - academic

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#JunkStatus

So, the worst has finally happened. S&P and Fitch officially downgraded SA to junk status following the ill-timed Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you have a budget set aside for Easter holiday spending?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...