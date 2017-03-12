NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

New Zuma jet could cost R1.3bn

Mar 12 2017 13:18
Lameez Omarjee, News24

President Jacob Zuma raises four fingers to make his point about SA's top four banks. (Photo: screengrab from SABC)

Related Articles

'New jet for Zuma will buy 16 Nkandlas'

No Zuma jet could help save SA R9bn - DA

Brown wants state capture inquiry to go ahead

What if Zuma drew up the budget?

Zuma repeats call for land expropriation without compensation

Nkandla is not just about Zuma

 

Johannesburg – A plan to buy President Jacob Zuma a new private jet that could cost R1.3bn has been kept secret.

According to a report by the Sunday Times, the jet will be used for shorter trips across Southern Africa. The main jet, Inkwazi will be used for longer flights for both the president and his deputy.

The Sunday Times reported that this bid was not advertised as it was being tailored for a “specific supplier”.

Last year Fin24 reported on a bid to acquire a new luxury presidential jet at a price of R4bn. This is equivalent to 16 Nkandlas, which would each cost R246m.

READ: 'New jet for Zuma will buy 16 Nkandlas'

However these plans were put on ice, in October last year, City Press reported. This was despite the fact that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan had made an additional R143m for aircraft leases for the president.

Armaments Corporation of South Africa (Armscor), which oversees arms procurement for the department of defence, said the tender process for the R4bn acquisition had been cancelled because none of the bids complied with the minimum requirements.

READ: Zuma VIP jet discussions still on the table

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told Parliament last year that there were still intentions to get Zuma a VIP jet.

The defence force had four executive jets, two of which were “unserviceable”, at the time News24 reported. These included the president’s current jet, a Falcon 900 for the deputy president, and two “unserviceable” Falcon 50s.

The president's jet cost R84 000 per hour to operate, and the Falcon 900 and Falcon 50 R54 000 per hour, Mapisa-Nqakula said.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

cyril ramaphosa  |  jacob zuma  |  economy  |  jet  |  defence

NEXT ON FIN24X

Earthlife wins first case against coal power

2017-03-12 06:02

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Myeni’s ‘highest order’ delinquency is killing SAA A 60% chance of Cabinet reshuffle - economist New Zuma jet could cost R1.3bn Curro to cash in on tertiary fees crisis Taxman wants Dennis Davis
6 reasons listed why court must declare SAA's Dudu Myeni delinquent Serve SA before your political masters, Bathabile Dlamini Internationally usurped Women’s Day Women face conflicting demands keeping glass ceiling in place R5m for a pigeon: SA duo ruffles China's feathers

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...