Nersa gets new boss

31 minutes ago

Tina Joemat-Pettersson (GCIS)

Cape Town - Christopher Forlee will take over the helm as chief executive officer of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

Nersa announced on Monday that Minister of Energy Tina Joemat-Pettersson made the appointment for a period of five years, effective from 1 January 2017. He will also be a full-time regulator member of Nersa.

"I look forward to the meaningful and progressive impact and stability that Forlee will bring to the wider energy sector in general, and Nersa in particular," said Joemat-Pettersson.

Forlee, who is an electrical engineer, was responsible for regulation of the petroleum pipelines industry within Nersa.

He has held various technical, managerial and executive positions over the past 26 years within government, sate-owned entities and the business sector.

“Mr Forlee’s immense experience in the energy industry will greatly contribute in ensuring that Nersa execute its mandate to ensure sustainable development of the electricity, piped-gas and petroleum industries to balance the economic interests of all stakeholders and ensure the sustainable socio-economic development of South Africa," said Nersa chairperson Jacob Modise.

The energy minister also announced two acting appointments.

Mbulelo Ncetezo, currently executive manager for electricity, will act as the full-time regulator member primarily responsible for electricity, while Nomfundo Maseti will to act as the full-time regulator member primarily responsible for petroleum pipelines regulation.

Ncetezo is a qualified electrical engineer who held various management positions in organisations such as Anglo American Electronics laboratories, Transkei Electricity Supply Corporation (Tescor) and Eskom. He has an extensive experience in regulation having served as one of ICASA’s first nine Councillors appointed in 2000.

Maseti is an economist who previously worked at the Competition Commission and the Department of Trade and Industry.

She has an extensive knowledge of industrial economics, regulatory economics and economics of competition law and consumer law which are imperative in the sustainable development and regulation of the piped gas and petroleum industries.

