NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

MPs grill Gigaba on radical economic transformation

44 minutes ago
Liesl Peyper
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba at the World Econom

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban. (AFP)

Related Articles

Gigaba halts Denel's deal with Gupta-linked firm - report

Gigaba skirts junk, talks radical change

Marxist at the gates

'No chance in hell' opposition will remove Zuma, says Gigaba

7 ways to achieve radical economic transformation

Inclusive business growth SA's biggest challenge - chamber

 

Cape Town – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Tuesday said radical economic transformation should be neither feared nor suppressed, as South Africa has a legacy of left-behind people.

“Whatever the name you call it – accelerated growth, radical economic transformation or inclusive growth, we want to address the plight of these people.”

Gigaba faced a barrage of questions in his maiden appearance at Parliament’s standing committee on finance.

Gigaba, along with Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi, director general Lungisa Fuzile and other officials from the department, was briefing Members of Parliament on National Treasury’s strategic and annual performance plans for the 2017/18 financial years.

David Maynier, Democratic Alliance shadow minister of finance, asked Gigaba if he agrees with President Jacob Zuma’s idea of radical economic transformation as pronounced in the State of the Nation Address 2017.

He also asked the finance minister to clarify his stance on the nationalisation of banks and mines as his adviser, Chris Malikane, has expressed his views on nationalisation and taking up arms to achieve radical economic transformation on a number of platforms.

“Do you distance yourself from his mad ideas?” Maynier asked Gigaba.

Floyd Shivambu from the Economic Freedom Fighters said his party does not have an issue with the views expressed by Malikane. “In fact, his ideas are contained in the EFF’s pillars for radical economic change.”

ANC MP Yunus Carrim asked Gigaba to explain how inclusive growth and radical economic transformation tie in with each other.

He also asked Gigaba to give urgent attention to outstanding issues on which the finance committee has held public hearings, such as transformation in the financial sector, the issue of rotation of auditors and the vacancies at South African Airways.

Carrim said the process of appointing a chief executive officer and a chief financial officer at SAA has been long overdue, and the national carrier needs to make haste with these appointments in the next two to three months. 

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Premature and absurd to scrap affirmative action, says Oliphant

2017-05-09 10:05

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
7 ways to achieve radical economic transformation White South Africans have best quality of life - IRR What Macron can do for free markets SA man creates machine to test prototypes at a third of the cost Nasty shock of 'inflation illusion' on education, health care
Zuma: I reshuffled my Cabinet to make room for young people On Luddites and rational fear BOOK REVIEW: The importance of taking rest seriously New smartphone player quietly enters SA with cheap devices SA pays high price as state dithers over renewables

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#WEFAfrica

All eyes are on Africa and SA as the WEF on Africa gets underway in Durban.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

President Jacob Zuma's decision to sign the Fica Bill into law:

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...