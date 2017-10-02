NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Brave new world

    Step out of tired old ways - the Fourth Industrial Revolution is here, says Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Gupta whistleblower

    How a Gupta-linked firm scored big by connecting officials and consultants.

  • Let the best idea win

    Fundamental truths that are the foundations for behaviour will lead you to success, says Ian Mann.

Loading...

Moyane reiterates he's not happy with KPMG 'rogue unit' probe

48 minutes ago
Liesl Peyper
Sars commissioner Tom Moyane. (File, City Press)

Sars commissioner Tom Moyane. (File, City Press)

Related Articles

Retract KPMG 'rogue unit' report in full, insists Van Loggerenberg

Former SARS employees meet with new KPMG SA boss

KPMG announces independent investigation into work for Guptas and SARS

Scopa to call KPMG to parliament over SARS ‘rogue unit’ retraction

Moyane wants KPMG blacklisted for 'unethical, immoral, unlawful and illegal behaviour' - as it happened

Moyane accused of lying about his role in Gordhan 'witch hunt'

 

Cape Town – Tom Moyane, commissioner of the SA Revenue Service (SARS), reiterated in a letter to Parliament that he is “dissatisfied” with the way auditing firm KPMG handled its investigative report into the so-called SARS 'rogue unit'.

Moyane’s letter was addressed to the chair of the standing committee on finance Yunus Carrim.

Earlier Carrim advised Moyane that Parliament would discuss SARS’ and National Treasury’s annual reports on Thursday October 5, and invited the SARS commissioner to raise the KPMG matter during that meeting “within the limits of the rules and norms” of Parliament.

In his letter to Carrim, Moyane included correspondence received from law firm Norton Rose Fulbright on behalf of KPMG International, informing him that part of the investigative report could no longer be relied upon, as KPMG South Africa had “failed to appropriately apply quality controls in preparing the report”.

KPMG had, on September 15, admitted failing to “appropriately apply” its own risk management and quality controls to the SARS report. It said the report's conclusions, recommendations and legal opinions could no longer be relied on.

Moyane subsequently held a media briefing, saying that SARS would be taking legal action against KPMG, following its decision to retract parts of its report. 

Moyane called KPMG’s announcement a “dismal attempt” to portray SARS and its leadership as incompetent, corrupt and inefficient.

He maintained that the original KPMG report was not flawed. “In fact, the report confirms conclusively, deeply so, that there is prima facie wrong doing in this organisation. There were people involved in serious problems not tax related,” said Moyane at the time. 

David Maynier, DA spokesperson on finance, said in a statement on Monday that it appeared from the commissioner's letter he wanted Parliament’s finance oversight committee to “scrutinise” KPMG International’s handling of the SARS rogue unit controversy.

According to Maynier, the committee should rather scrutinise SARS’ handling of the rogue unit, and he has therefore requested that Carrim schedules public hearings into the matter.

“It’s time for the standing committee on finance to step up and fulfil its constitutional obligation to scrutinise the controversy surrounding the SARS rogue unit, which it has failed to do for years in Parliament,” Maynier said.

The standing committee will on Tuesday, meanwhile, get input from the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) on its investigations into conduct by KPMG and auditing giant Deloitte. 

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

kpmg  |  sars  |  tom moyane  |  rogue unit

NEXT ON FIN24X

Improved optimism for future business conditions - index

54 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Senior officials say Treasury is captured Five of the highest and lowest medical scheme increases for 2018 Captured Treasury a 'constitutional crisis' - analyst Complete collapse of SAA likely as debt grows, analyst warns JUST IN: Petrol price up as AA warns of further fuel hikes
Whistleblower: How Gupta-linked firm scored big by connecting officials and consultants Bonang Mohale: Something is badly wrong in SA - FULL SPEECH Lest we forget - lessons from African Bank When taxpayers lose trust... #EntrepreneurCorner: Don't obsess over protecting your idea

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

The SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee will decide on the next move in interest rates tomorrow will they?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...