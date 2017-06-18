Treasury DG Mogajane gets the thumbs up

Johannesburg - Following the appointment of Dondo Mogajane as Treasury director-general (DG), City Press cast about for some sentiment on his appointment. There was broad consensus from business groups who were happy to see a familiar face take over at National Treasury.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank: “I have had the privilege and pleasure of working with Dondo Mogajane ... during many investor road shows and policy engagements over the decades.”

“The DG is truly a world-class professional. He is cut from the same cloth as his illustrious predecessors in the job – he’s the embodiment of the tradition of excellence, integrity and patriotism that makes National Treasury one of our greatest national assets.

“He’s been a key member of the team that has ensured that South Africa is rated third in the world for budget transparency. From everything I have seen of him, he is also a man of impeccable personal character.

“His permanent appointment as DG was an excellent signal to the international and local markets and to the financial sector. We are certain that he will provide much-needed continuity and resilience at National Treasury and ensure that the government’s commitments to fiscal discipline and policy continuity are efficiently and thoroughly achieved.

Tanya Cohen, CEO of Business Unity SA: “We welcome the appointment of Dondo Mogajane. It removes uncertainty and brings confidence.

“The appointment of a well-known and respected individual, who has worked at a senior level in National Treasury, to a critical position is a positive development. He has been closely involved in Nedlac on a number of issues and is part of the National Treasury team on the CEO Initiative.”

The Black Business Council (BBC) welcomed Mogajane’s appointment and heaped praise on him. BBC president Danisa Baloyi said: “His immediate appointment by the Minister of Finance, Mr [Malusi] Gigaba, clearly demonstrates that, indeed, the minister has a commitment and an urgency to advance South African economic growth”.

George Sebulela, BBC secretary-general, added that Mogajane has been a team leader for a BBC and Treasury committee that was appointed by former minister Pravin Gordhan to address the BBC’s concerns regarding radical economic transformation requirements.

The DA’s spokesperson on finance David Maynier said in a statement that the party welcomed the appointment and was relieved that Brian Molefe had not been appointed to the position. “We welcome the appointment of Dondo Mogajane as the director-general of National Treasury. His appointment puts to rest fears that a rogue, such as Brian Molefe, may have been appointed to the top job at National Treasury.

“The fact is Dondo Mogajane is a career professional with nearly eighteen years of service in senior positions within National Treasury. We wish him well because he is going to have his hands full fighting off the fixers, rent-seekers and state capturers who are desperate to get their hands on National Treasury.”

Trade union Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the federation had yet to discuss the appointment. “We still have to discuss about the appointment because for us it’s not just about the individual and qualifications, but what it means.”

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas said during a recent Business Leadership SA event that the decision to appoint Mogajane was the right call.

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown joined the queue of approval. “Nedbank welcomes the appointment of Dondo Mogajane as the DG at Treasury. In this very challenging time for our economy this is an important signal of continuity.”

