Ministers meet S&P as SA seeks to avert downgrade
May 22 2017 23:01
Arabile Gumede, Bloomberg News
Johannesburg - Four South
African ministers met with S&P Global Ratings on Monday after
discussions with Moody’s Investors Service last week as the nation seeks
to avoid another downgrade.
Africa’s most industrialised economy was reduced to junk by both
S&P and
Fitch Ratings last month due to concern over policy continuity and
political instability. The moves came after President
Jacob Zuma removed
Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, replacing him with a minister with
little financial experience.
The changes to the Cabinet would “weaken
standards of governance and public finances”, Fitch said at the time.
Finance Minister
Malusi Gigaba and his deputy
Sfiso Buthelezi were present to meet with S&P on Monday, Treasury
spokesperson
Mayihlome Tshwete said by phone. They were joined by
Rob Davies,
Lynne Brown and
Mmamoloko Kubayi, who lead the ministries for trade, public enterprises
and energy respectively. The company also met with business leaders and
trade unions, he said.
S&P is due to make another ratings announcement on the nation on
June 2, while Moody’s has placed the country under review for a
downgrade.
Both S&P and Fitch currently rate South Africa at BB+, the
highest non-investment grade, while the nation is two levels above junk
at Moody’s. The country had held investment-grade standing at all three
companies since 2000.
