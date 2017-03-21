Manyi leaves duties at Black Business Council

Cape Town - Former government spokesperson and black business lobbyist Mzwanele Manyi confirmed reports that he has resigned from his operational duties at the Black Business Council (BBC), EWN reported.

He pointed out though that he remains on the council by virtue of being president of the Progressive Professional’s Forum (PPF).

Manyi told the news agency that the PPF remains a member of the BBC, and that he has merely relinquished his operational responsibilities at the BBC to be able to focus largely on the forum and the young professionals of PPF.

Manyi says his involvement in multiple projects meant he had to decline the important appointment at the eminent persons group within the ministry of sports because of time constraints.

He told EWN professions shouldn't bite off more than they can chew.

“If you think that by holding many positions you are going to be ineffective on some of them, drop them and focus so that you can make an impact. There is no point in me being head of the foundation, head of PPF and being head of policy,” EWN quoted him as saying.

Manyi has been prominent in the media in recent months due to his vehement opposition to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Bill. The PPF said it will not hesitate to take the piece of legislation on constitutional review should President Jacob Zuma sign the draft legislation into law.

The Bill, which has gone through Parliamentary processes, is currently on Zuma's desk for ratification.

In June last year, Fin24's sister publication Rapport reported that Manyi was a strong candidate to become director general (DG) of mineral resources, something he denied at the time. The Gupta family allegedly lobbied for Manyi's appointment.

Manyi is a fierce supporter of Zuma and also has close ties with the Guptas.

The Department of Mineral Resources recently appointed Advocate Thabo Mokoena as its new DG.

At the time of publication Fin24 could not reach Manyi for comment.