Macron's focus on Africa to have positive spin-offs for SA

Cape Town – South Africa will indirectly benefit from the recent landslide victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential elections over the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, said the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA).

Macron is regarded a neo-liberal in favour of business and trade, which means a strengthening of France’s position within the European Union (EU).

READ: What Macron can do for free markets

The EU in June last year signed an economic partnership agreement with seven countries of the Southern Africa Development Community, including South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Swaziland.

The agreement replaced the former Trade Development and Cooperation Agreement with the EU and will enable South Africa specifically to increase exports of value-added products to the EU.

READ: New EU deal will boost local jobs, parly hears

“The agreement will not be influenced by these elections, but the bilateral trade relationship could however improve if Macron’s review of France’s relationship with Africa results in a new interest in African products,” said Talitha Bertelsmann-Scott, head of SAIIA’s Economic Diplomacy Programme.

Although there is always “room for improvement” in trade relations, Bertelsmann-Scott said she would not expect significant changes in the balance of trade between South Africa and France.

However, the optimism surrounding Macron’s victory could have a positive impact on relationships in general.

France will likely now support and strengthen Germany’s focus on Africa – firstly through the G20, but on a bilateral level as well.

In March this year at a G20 meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany, a new “Compact with Africa” was established through which the member countries - including Germany, France, the UK and the US - want to help African countries attract more private sector investment.

“There is strong recognition (from Macron) that Africa’s economic development is key to finding a solution to the migration crisis rather than a closure of borders and the repatriation of migrants (although this will remain in the mix),” Bertelsmann-Scott said.

READ: Wolfgang: Africa poses biggest geo-political risk

“And France has always had a special relationship with especially Francophone Africa. The rejection of the nationalist agenda should be a positive result for Africa in general.”

Macron’s openness to Africa’s advantage

The new French president stressed on many occasions during his political campaign that he is willing to open France to the world and not only to the EU, said visiting SAIIA research fellow Melanie Rondreux.

“In particular, he called for a strategic partnership between the EU and the African Union based on a cross-cutting cooperation which would include the key sectors of security, climate change, education, infrastructure, energy, women’s rights, access to water, and the private sector. South Africa could therefore benefit from this partnership indirectly.”

As a presidential candidate, Macron pledged to channel to Africa most of France's foreign aid, which he intends to increase to 0.7% of his country's GDP, according to a BBC report.