LIVE: #ReserveBank to announce interest rates

2017-03-30 13:34

SA Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago will announce the monetary policy committee’s decision on interest rates, which is currently at 7%.

Last Updated at 15:06
15:05
15:03
Kganyago: Inflation forecast of Sarb has been good.
15:01
Kganyago is speaking now
14:57

RAND UPDATE:

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib says that the rand has not really reacted to the upcoming interest rate announcement, but rather the recent political events.

Most market participants assume the interest rates will remain on hold. The rand strengthening to levels between R12.30 and R12.40 to the dollar, a week ago, was mainly attributable to inflation coming down, he explained.

There was increased debate that the reserve bank might consider an interest rate cut as it has become more “comfortable” with inflation. But due to recent political events, that debate has completely disappeared.

The reserve bank will most likely wait for more clarity in terms of where the rand will settle and what recent developments would mean for credit ratings. Right know there are too many unknowns for the reserve bank.
14:57

The Governor and Deputy Governors manage the daily affairs of the Bank, since they have in terms of the Act been tasked with this responsibility.

They are the only executive directors on the Board and are on a full time basis ultimately responsible for the day-to-day management of the South African Reserve Bank.
14:53
Have a look at the Governor and Deputy Governors of the SARB:
14:52
14:48

SARB

The SARB is the central bank of the Republic of South Africa. The primary purpose of the Bank is to achieve and maintain price stability in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth in South Africa. Together with other institutions, it also plays a pivotal role in ensuring financial stability.
14:45
13:36
13:35
13:33

Cape Town - SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago will announce the monetary policy committee’s (MPC) decision on interest rates.

This is the second MPC meeting for the year.

The repurchase rate, which is the interest rate at which the Sarb lends money to commercial banks, has been steady at 7%, while the prime-lending rate, which is the rate at which banks lend money to consumers, has been at 10.5%.

The repurchase rate was last cut in July 2012, when then-Governor Gill Marcus dropped it by 50 basis points to 5%, the lowest in at least 14 years, reported Bloomberg.

However, interest rates are likely to remain at 7%, despite risks to inflation having eased since the MPC's meeting in January, according to economists.
