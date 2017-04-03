LIVE: 'OUTA outraged at Zuma inflicted SA rating cut'
2017-04-03 18:40
The rand has taken a beating following the downgrade by S&P to junk status as a result of the Cabinet reshuffle.
A sovereign credit rating downgrade to junk status means
South Africa will pay more towards interest on debt.
Borrowing costs will
therefore increase which means there will be less funds for infrastructure
spending, says Christie Viljoen, economist at KPMG.
“In addition, the rand is expected to fall sharply, which in
turn will increase imports, which will negatively impact inflation.”
On the economic front a downgrade to sub-investment grade
will mean business and consumer confidence will decline, resulting in lower
investments and spending.
“This will make the average South African just more
cynical,” Viljoen added.
He cautioned however that it it’s too soon to start talking
about a recession. “We can expect much slower economic growth than previously
predicted.”
Treasury: South Africa is committed to a predictable and
consistent policy framework, which responds to changing circumstances in a
measured and transparent fashion.
Open debate in a democratic society should
not be a cause for concern, but reflects an important means to accommodate
differing views.
South Africa’s constitutional arrangements remain robust.
These key institutional strengths are acknowledged by rating agencies.
Treasury: While the leadership of the finance
portfolio has changed, government’s overall policy orientation remains the
same. As indicated by Minister Gigaba on 1 April 2017, “government has been,
and will remain, committed to a measured fiscal consolidation that stabilises
the rise in public debt”.
TREASURY HAS RESPONDED:
Treasury issued a statement to say that, while S&P has
lowered its rating of foreign currency-denominated debt to a sub-investment
grade, rand-denominated debt – which constitutes 90% of the debt portfolio –
retains its investment-grade rating.
CALLING FOR ZUMA'S HEAD:
OUTA is calling on the ANC’s leadership to recall President Jacob Zuma from his position as the leader of the ruling party and to take the every step possible to ensure he is stripped of his role as the president of SA.
“We cannot allow this situation to continue and the ruling party will have to look toward themselves and their inability to take this issue seriously,” says OUTA chairperson Wayne Duvenage.
“We believe that if the authorities act swiftly, South Africa may be able to have the rest of the ratings agencies to stay their decision for a downgrade, and eventually get S&P to reverse their decision.”
Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) expressed deep concern.
General secretary Dennis George: The downgrading was blamed on the executive changes
initiated by President Zuma.
EARLIER TODAY:
President Jacob Zuma is more focused on vested interests than the welfare of South Africans and should resign, said former president Kgalema Motlanthe.
Motlanthe said in interviews at Bloomberg’s Johannesburg office that a breakdown in the African National Congress’s democratic values under Zuma and a ruling by the Constitutional Court last year that he violated his oath of office by failing to repay taxpayer money on his Nkandla homestead showed that Zuma should no longer run the country.
FULL STATEMENT: S&P cuts SA to junk status, fears political risks
S&P has downgraded South Africa to junk status, noting that
President Zuma has put at risk South Africa's fiscal and growth
outcomes with his Cabinet changes.
Overview:
• In our opinion, the executive changes initiated by President Zuma have put at risk fiscal and growth outcomes.
• We assess that contingent liabilities to the state are rising.
•
We are therefore lowering our long-term foreign currency sovereign
credit rating on the Republic of South Africa to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and
the long-term local currency rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
• The
negative outlook reflects our view that political risks will remain
elevated this year, and that policy shifts are likely, which could
undermine fiscal and economic growth outcomes more than we currently
project.
Ordinary
South Africans will suffer a major blow due to junk status, writes Co-Pierre Georg.
A downgrade affects the interest rates on every new bond issuance. Every year some of our outstanding R2 000bon domestic and R141bn foreign denominated debt has to be rolled over.
Debt services are already at roughly R150bn per year – the second largest position in the country’s budget. A 5% increase in the country’s refinancing cost would already cost South Africa additional R7.5bn every year. Money that is missing to finance social grants, healthcare, police or student bursaries.
IN OTHER MARKET NEWS
Someone knew and profited from Gordhan roadshow recall - analyst
There is evidence - although circumstantial - that if someone was front running President Jacob Zuma's recall of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan from his overseas roadshow, someone knew about it and made money from it, according to analyst Stuart Theobald of Intellidex, which researches capital markets.
In stock market terms, front running is defined as the practice by market-makers of dealing on advance information provided by their brokers and investment analysts, before their clients have been given the information.
At about 10:30 on March 27 the news broke that Zuma had “recalled” Gordhan from a roadshow in London where he was pitching SA’s capital markets to international investors. That led to an immediate and sharp fall in the rand.
Tumisho
Grater, economic strategist at Novare, told Fin24 shortly after the downgrade
announcement that in the past S&P indicated that institutions were key to
its ratings decisions as well as economic growth and state-owned enterprises
and political stability.
In her
view, the fact that President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle included the
dismissal of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi
Jonas has likely raised concerns with the ratings agency regarding what
Treasury will now do about economic reforms.
"The
reshuffle at Treasury can look to S&P like a negative from an institutional
perspective and even as an 'attack' on institutions."
Rand dipped to R13.74 to the US dollar on the news, with traders expecting further drops as the news filters through.
Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings on Monday downgraded South
Africa to sub-investment grade and said a massive Cabinet reshuffle
shortly after midnight on Friday has put policy continuity at risk.
The decision follows a Cabinet reshuffle which claimed the jobs of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.
Barely 24 hours into his new job as Minister of Finance, Malusi
Gigaba clarified two important aspects of his new appointment which
represent major shifts from his predecessor.