LIVE: 'OUTA outraged at Zuma inflicted SA rating cut'

2017-04-03 18:40

The rand has taken a beating following the downgrade by S&P to junk status as a result of the Cabinet reshuffle.

LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 19:25
19:22

A sovereign credit rating downgrade to junk status means South Africa will pay more towards interest on debt.

Borrowing costs will therefore increase which means there will be less funds for infrastructure spending, says Christie Viljoen, economist at KPMG.  

“In addition, the rand is expected to fall sharply, which in turn will increase imports, which will negatively impact inflation.”  

On the economic front a downgrade to sub-investment grade will mean business and consumer confidence will decline, resulting in lower investments and spending.  

“This will make the average South African just more cynical,” Viljoen added.  

He cautioned however that it it’s too soon to start talking about a recession. “We can expect much slower economic growth than previously predicted.”

19:21
19:20
19:19
19:12

Treasury: South Africa is committed to a predictable and consistent policy framework, which responds to changing circumstances in a measured and transparent fashion.

Open debate in a democratic society should not be a cause for concern, but reflects an important means to accommodate differing views.

South Africa’s constitutional arrangements remain robust. These key institutional strengths are acknowledged by rating agencies.

19:11
Treasury:  While the leadership of the finance portfolio has changed, government’s overall policy orientation remains the same. As indicated by Minister Gigaba on 1 April 2017, “government has been, and will remain, committed to a measured fiscal consolidation that stabilises the rise in public debt”.
19:11

TREASURY HAS RESPONDED:

Treasury issued a statement to say that, while S&P has lowered its rating of foreign currency-denominated debt to a sub-investment grade, rand-denominated debt – which constitutes 90% of the debt portfolio – retains its investment-grade rating.

19:10

CALLING FOR ZUMA'S HEAD:

OUTA is calling on the ANC’s leadership to recall President Jacob Zuma from his position as the leader of the ruling party and to take the every step possible to ensure he is stripped of his role as the president of SA.

“We cannot allow this situation to continue and the ruling party will have to look toward themselves and their inability to take this issue seriously,” says OUTA chairperson Wayne Duvenage.

“We believe that if the authorities act swiftly, South Africa may be able to have the rest of the ratings agencies to stay their decision for a downgrade, and eventually get S&P to reverse their decision.”
19:06

Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) expressed deep concern.

General secretary Dennis George: The downgrading was blamed on the executive changes initiated by President Zuma.
19:01

EARLIER TODAY:

President Jacob Zuma is more focused on vested interests than the welfare of South Africans and should resign, said former president Kgalema Motlanthe.

Motlanthe said in interviews at Bloomberg’s Johannesburg office that a breakdown in the African National Congress’s democratic values under Zuma and a ruling by the Constitutional Court last year that he violated his oath of office by failing to repay taxpayer money on his Nkandla homestead showed that Zuma should no longer run the country.
18:59
18:58
18:56

FULL STATEMENT: S&P cuts SA to junk status, fears political risks

S&P has downgraded South Africa to junk status, noting that President Zuma has put at risk South Africa's fiscal and growth outcomes with his Cabinet changes.

Overview:

• In our opinion, the executive changes initiated by President Zuma have put at risk fiscal and growth outcomes.

• We assess that contingent liabilities to the state are rising.

• We are therefore lowering our long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the Republic of South Africa to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and the long-term local currency rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.

• The negative outlook reflects our view that political risks will remain elevated this year, and that policy shifts are likely, which could undermine fiscal and economic growth outcomes more than we currently project.
18:52
Rand update
18:50

Ordinary South Africans will suffer a major blow due to junk status, writes Co-Pierre Georg.

A downgrade affects the interest rates on every new bond issuance. Every year some of our outstanding R2 000bon domestic and R141bn foreign denominated debt has to be rolled over.

Debt services are already at roughly R150bn per year – the second largest position in the country’s budget. A 5% increase in the country’s refinancing cost would already cost South Africa additional R7.5bn every year. Money that is missing to finance social grants, healthcare, police or student bursaries.
18:46

IN OTHER MARKET NEWS

Someone knew and profited from Gordhan roadshow recall - analyst

There is evidence - although circumstantial - that if someone was front running President Jacob Zuma's recall of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan from his overseas roadshow, someone knew about it and made money from it, according to analyst Stuart Theobald of Intellidex, which researches capital markets.

In stock market terms, front running is defined as the practice by market-makers of dealing on advance information provided by their brokers and investment analysts, before their clients have been given the information.

At about 10:30 on March 27 the news broke that Zuma had “recalled” Gordhan from a roadshow in London where he was pitching SA’s capital markets to international investors. That led to an immediate and sharp fall in the rand.
18:41

Tumisho Grater, economic strategist at Novare, told Fin24 shortly after the downgrade announcement that in the past S&P indicated that institutions were key to its ratings decisions as well as economic growth and state-owned enterprises and political stability.  

In her view, the fact that President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle included the dismissal of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas has likely raised concerns with the ratings agency regarding what Treasury will now do about economic reforms.  

"The reshuffle at Treasury can look to S&P like a negative from an institutional perspective and even as an 'attack' on institutions."
18:40
Rand dipped to R13.74 to the US dollar on the news, with traders expecting further drops as the news filters through.
18:39

Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings on Monday downgraded South Africa to sub-investment grade and said a massive Cabinet reshuffle shortly after midnight on Friday has put policy continuity at risk.

The decision follows a Cabinet reshuffle which claimed the jobs of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

Barely 24 hours into his new job as Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba clarified two important aspects of his new appointment which represent major shifts from his predecessor.


