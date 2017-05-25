LIVE: One rate cut seen before year-end - all the comment
2017-05-25 14:15
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced the repo rate stays unchanged at 7%.
SA could
see one rate cut before end of 2017 - economist
Johann Els,
senior economist at Old Mutual Investment Group believes that despite the
recent downgrade and concerns around the economy, South Africa could still see
one rate cut before the end of 2017, with two more cuts in 2018, and that over
the shorter term the South African economy is not looking as bad as we thought.
Els foresees inflation dropping to below 5% by July 2017. “Given this
and the current environment, we still expect the SA Reserve Bank to cut
interest rates this year,” says Els.
He says
that his interest rate forecast is based on the belief that South Africa’s
economic cycle is actually looking better than expected over the next two
years. “We will
continue to see falling food and headline inflation, with rising exports
leading to the narrowing of the trade and current account deficits,” says Els.
“The rand also continues to be stable, despite the hovering political risk, but
we expect the tightening of fiscal policy to continue as the market watches
Minster [Malusi] Gigaba’s movements closely,” says Els.
However,
this outlook is limited to the short-term cycle. Over the longer term it is due to
some key risks that SA still faces.
SARB has
reached peak of hiking cycle - economist
Sizwe
Nxedlana, chief economist at FNB: The SARB once again erred on the side of
caution as the balance of risks to the inflation outlook remains tilted to the
upside. While the notable deceleration in headline inflation and the moderation
in core inflation suggest that inflation is becoming less of a concern, renewed
exchange rate weakness and elevated inflation expectations threaten this
outlook.
Nxedlana
continues to believe SARB has reached the peak of the hiking cycle, and will
wait for risks to lean more towards the downside before reducing the policy
rate.
"While
portfolio flows into emerging markets continue to bode well for the currency,
the sustainability of these portfolio flows remains uncertain.
"Given that the
Fed is expected to continue gradually hiking rates; the pending balance sheet
reduction could have negative implications for emerging markets. Furthermore,
event risks locally remain as we head into the ANC elective conference and
await S&P and Moody’s sovereign rating reviews," according to Nxedlana.
SARB treads
carefully - FNB
FNB has confirmed that it will maintain its prime lending rate at
10.50% and will review its position after the next SARB MPC meeting in July.
FNB CEO
Jacques Celliers says with consumer inflation now below SARB’s upper limit of
6%, the possibility of rate cuts in future has improved markedly. Demand for
credit and overall levels of business activity remain subdued and these trends
add impetus to rate cuts in future.
He says
consumer and business confidence remain key drivers and both are now recovering
slowly from low levels in 2016. "Encouraging trends in agriculture and commodity
prices will lift our economy in coming quarters and this can be amplified by
lower rates."
Celliers
fully agrees with the SARB governor that there is no currency or investment
case to be made in support of higher rates. "If SA can
lift economic activity and employment, it will become an attractive destination
for investors without higher rates."
Welcome breather
Samuel
Seeff, chairman of the Seeff property group: We
expected this decision given that there has been no further economic upheaval
since the Cabinet reshuffle and change of the Finance Minister at the end of
March.
Although the rand remains volatile, good news this week came in the form
of a lower inflation rate, down to 5.3% (from 6.1% in March) while the IMF
(International Monetary Fund) also recently upgraded the economic growth rate
to 1% (from 0.8%) for this year.
A flat
interest rate and lower inflation gives more breathing space to consumers and
home owners and allows buyers to still benefit from a rate saving and get
slightly bigger bonds, says Seeff. This is good for the property market which
continues at a fairly balanced pace.
Real estate industry cheers steady rates
Mike
Greeff, CEO of Greeff Christie’s International Real Estates: The holding of the
current interest rate at 7% by the South African Reserve Bank brings relief to
the real estate industry, and allows potential buyers and current bond holders
to plan with more certainty over the next few months.
The lower
than expected inflation rate (5.3%) could leave room for a welcome rate cut by
year end.
Affordability
is currently an issue, particularly from the younger would-be first-time
purchasers, who are struggling to enter the real estate market, explains
Greeff. For this sector specifically, a stable interest rate is vital.
While there
has been a slight lower house price growth in some areas of the Cape Peninsula,
continued strong demand ensures that the region is still outpacing the rest of
the country, with year-on-year increases in the average house price growth rate
sitting in double digits.
Kganyago:
We have not reached the end of the tightening cycle but we are likely getting
to that end of that tightening cycle. If we see the evidence that the inflation
rate is returning within the target range sustainably, then we will consider
changing the stance.
Kganyago:
The current MPC members will defend vigorously its independence.
Here's why the SA Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep interest rates on hold.
Kganyago: SARB employs
economists and they know about looking at the numbers - they are not political
analysts.
Kganyago:
We are still uncomfortable that the inflation forecast is uncomfortably close
to the upper target band.
We look at a balance
between the impact on the immediate term ito inflation and growth and what we
think could happen over the forecast horizon and then we make a decision.
Kganyago responding to questions:
We consider various forecasts and also look at our own - we consider a range of
indicators - we do not follow any in particular. That is why we have a
committee to decide in total what all the factors tell us and we make a
decision on that: hold, cut or hike. Does this mean a cut later in the year?
Why do people run ahead of themselves? We look at a 12 to 18 month horizon.
Dr Andrew
Golding, CE of the Pam Golding Property group: While the decision by the
Monetary Policy Committee meeting to hold the repo rate steady was expected, a
reduction would have provided a much-needed boost for consumer confidence and
market sentiment given the ongoing weak economic growth experienced in South
Africa.
Golding says it would also have provided added incentive for savvy first time
buyers wanting to gain a foothold on the property ladder.
"While we
await the ratings announcement from Moody’s, the third major global ratings
agency, and against the backdrop of volatile socio-political factors and slower
national house price inflation, the residential property market overall,
remains strongly resilient".
Adrian
Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa: While many
cash-strapped households would have been happy to see the rates cut, there are
still benefits to a stable interest rate. With the country currently in the
midst of economy instability, households should see the stable rates as an
opportunity to get their finances in order and build up cash reserves where
possible. While building financial reserves may be easier said than done with
the cost of living increasing consistently, it is advisable for consumers to
use this time to cut back on unnecessary spending and put money aside.
SARB has kept interest rates unchanged with repo at 7.00% and prime at 10.50%. USDZAR has traded rather lack luster today, within R12.87 - R12.93. The major cause of the sudden strength in the ZAR has been driven by the rumour mill around the ANC NEC meeting this weekend and president Zuma. USDZAR currently trading at R12.89. - TreasuryOne
Kganyago asked if this could be seen as the end of the hiking cycle? Possible cut later?
Kganyago: MPC assesses the risks to inflation outlook to be more or less balanced.
Kganyago: Increases of electricity could be lower than the current guideline - however - there is a great deal of uncertainty about that assumption as a new application by Eskom is likely.
Kganyago: Outlook for the rand - and therefore the risks to inflation outlook is highly sensitive to political impacts and worst case ratings downgrade scenario.
Kganyago: Current forex rate is slightly stronger than at last MPC meeting.
Kganyago has left the repo rate unchanged at 7%.
Kganyago: Rand remains the key upside risk over the forecast period despite having been surprisingly resilient.
Kganyago: In absence of such revisions, the MPC remains concerned about persistence of longer term impacts.
Kganyago: Headline inflation was lower than expected largely related to inflation. The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee at SARB) know there have been broad based downside surprises in core inflation.
Kganyago: Current over recovery of the petrol price indicates a reduction of about 20c per litre likely in June.
Kganyago: Fragility of OPEC agreement and increase of production in US are expected to impact going forward.
Kganyago: Oil prices have declined since the previous MPC meeting.
Kganyago: Continued moderation of unit labour costs is expected.
Kganyago: Nominal salary and wage increases have shown signs of moderation.
Kganyago: Mining output has rebounded, however, manufacturing outlook remains constrained. The latest Absa PPI shows a sharp decline. There are weaker consumption rates, but there may be some relief for consumers in moderating inflation.
Kganyago: A downgrade is likely to weigh on public sector investment and more difficult access to finance.
Kganyago: Annual growth rates of 1%, 1.5% and 1.7% for the forecast years are now expected.
Kganyago: Domestic growth outlook has deteriorated.
Kganyago: The rand remains vulnerable to possible further ratings downgrades.
Kganyago: Significant narrowing of deficit in last quarter of 2016. But wider current account deficit is expected over the forecast period.
Kganyago: Reduction in quantitative easing is possible in near future in EU.
Kganyago: US Fed is expected to maintain moderate rate of tightening.
Kganyago: Low inflation rates are experienced in a number of emerging markets, mainly due to exchange rate shocks.
Kganyago: Inflation is below target in most advanced economies apart from the UK.
Kganyago: Russia has emerged from a recession, but in Brazil, it can be undermined by political uncertainties.
Kganyago: Outlook for emerging markets is generally positive.
Kganyago: Further policy uncertainty in US could undermine investor confidence.
Kganyago: Global growth outlook continues to show signs of recovery.
Watch SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago live on SABC:
Kganyago: Forecast for core inflation for 2017 is lower due to lower starting point following downside surprise in March.
Kganyago: Continued moderation of food prices expected.
Kganyago: Improvement is driven by domestic electricity assumptions and internationally expected softer oil prices.
Kganyago: Inflation expected to average 5.7% for 2017.
Kganyago: Banks inflation forecast has improved for near term.
Kganyago: Banks measure of core inflation has come down and CPI also surprised on the down side in April compared to March. Further moderation in food prices also reflected in PPI.
Kganyago: Output gap has deteriorated, but growth rate for 2017 is expected to exceed that of 2016.