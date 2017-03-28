NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

LIVE: Gupta bank court battle set to begin

2017-03-28 09:51

Matthew le Cordeur and Lameez Omarjee

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s legal team is about to face off with 14 Gupta-owned companies over the blacklisting of their bank accounts by South Africa’s top four banks.

guptas
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 10:01
09:57
Court room 8E of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is packed with about 20 attorneys who are representing 14 Gupta-owned companies, Treasury, the Presidency, Standard Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Absa, the Reserve Bank, the Registrar of Bank and the Financial Intelligence Centre.
09:52
09:52
09:51

Read the 10 things that you should know as the court hearing begins…
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rand tanks as Zuma's Gordhan move fuels reshuffle fears Zuma joins Gupta court battle to file motion against bank Gupta-owned Sahara files papers over Gordhan attorney Treasury confirms: Gordhan flying back to SA tonight Time running out for SA residents seeking US dream
How governance failures messed up Prasa Game of chicken grips Sassa crisis #BillShock: R188 000 in one day Double tax whammy robs motorists at pumps Cape Town’s best view for up to R140 000 a night

Company Snapshot

Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Samsung to sell refurbished safety-recalled Note 7 phones

2017-03-28 07:46

Samsung announced it would sell some Note 7 smartphones that were recalled for safety reasons as refurbished devices, in an effort to manage its stockpile in an "environmentally friendly" manner.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...