NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Climate change update

    We need to cast off yesterday's ideas and put earth's wellbeing first, says Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Lessons from KPMG

    KMPG has learnt the hard lesson that SA is fed up with corruption, says David Everatt.

  • Terry Bell's Inside Labour

    Will it be man vs machine in the scary self-service future into which we are all being dragged?

Loading...

LIVE: PIC chair - no basis for 'capture' allegations

2017-09-26 13:59

Deputy Finance Minister and PIC chair Sifiso Buthelezi has rejected any suggestion that a plot has been hashed somewhere to remove PIC CEO Dan Matjila.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. (Pic: Gallo Images
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 15:51
15:46

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said he called the meeting due to the recent articles that has been doing the rounds, of which a number came out on this weekend.

He said he jokingly asked PIC chief Dan Matjila why he had thrown him under the bus.

Gigaba said he wanted to discuss allegations of board members that there are attempts to capture PIC. He also asked the board if there were any indications that Matjila was going to be replaced with former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe in a nefarious way.

Gibaba emphasised that he has personally not attempted to get involved in the PIC in any way, unless he negotiated the regulated channel. He has taken a dim view on his name getting dragged through the mud.
15:26

WATCH the briefing here:
15:26
Gigaba: There is no R100bn we have requested from PIC.
15:23
Briefing starts. Gigaba says he asked Matjila why he had thrown him under the bus in weekend papers.
15:22
15:05
14:50

Unions, political parties, civil rights bodies as well as ordinary South Africans have called for the PIC to be save from 'state capture'.
14:46

City Press reported in August that the PIC may buy into Telkom to save SAA after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said the state carrier desperately needed a R10bn bailout. This money could possibly be gathered via the sale of the state’s 39.76% stake in the semi-privatised telecommunications provider.

In 2015, government sold its 13.91% stake in Vodacom to the PIC to bail Eskom out.

PIC spokesperson Sekgoela Sekgoela told City Press the PIC would prefer not to be drawn into possible considerations by government to dispose of Telkom shares.

The PIC owns just more than 12% of Telkom.
14:29
Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba briefs the media following his meeting with the board of PIC
14:25
14:20
14:18
The briefing to report on the outcomes of Gigaba's meeting with the PIC is yet to start.
14:16

The media reports that spurred Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to seek an urgent meeting with the PIC board:

Bloomberg reported that National Treasury was pressuring the Public Investment Corporation to provide as much as R100bn to fund struggling state-owned enterprises, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

The PIC, which manages state-employee pension funds and has about R1.86trn in assets, has been asked by the Treasury to buy its entire R12bn stake in Telkom to pay for a bailout of South African Airways (SAA), said the people, who asked not to be identified as the talks are private.
14:14

Trade union federation Cosatu and the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) indicated their concern over reports that the struggling South African Airways might have already approached the PIC for a bailout, while Eskom is also said to be seeking financial support from the PIC.

Cosatu has already called for an urgent meeting with Gigaba, voicing its distrust of the minister’s denial of these reports.

The finance ministry on Monday tried to put out some of the fires by issuing a statement expressing its concern over media reports that National Treasury wants to use R100bn of PIC funds to bail out failing parastatals.

It said "the minister would like to clarify that these reports are untrue. No formal or informal request has been sent to the PIC for such funds.

The minister finds these reports malicious and unconstructive. Such untrue reports deviate attention from what is important - finding a long-term solution that will ensure that SOEs continue to contribute to our economic development without being a burden on the fiscus," said the statement.

However, this did not calm the fears of Fedusa and its affiliated trade unions the Health and Other Service Personnel Trade Union of South Africa, the Public Servants Association and teachers' union the Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysersunie, who expressed concerned over what they termed ongoing threats against the PIC.
14:03

The labour movement has vowed to keep a close watch on Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's meeting with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board on Tuesday to safeguard workers' pension funds.

Unions have come out in support of PIC chief executive officer Dr Dan Matjila, who they believe could be targeted because he is speaking out against what they call the looting of the fund.

The PIC, Africa’s largest fund manager, manages state employees' pension funds and oversees nearly R2trn in assets on behalf of at least 230 000 government employees.

Gigaba called the meeting to discuss reports that Treasury is considering dipping into the fund manager to bail out struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to the tune of R100bn.

In a statement issued on Monday, Gigaba slammed media reports that National Treasury wants to use R100bn of the funds in the PIC to bail out failing state-owned enterprises as untrue and malicious.

"The minister would like to clarify that these reports are untrue. No formal or informal request has been sent to the PIC for such funds. 
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Gordhan: KPMG SA was a 'willing partner in state capture' Court freezes mine rehab billions from Gupta-owned mines LIVE: PIC chair - no basis for 'capture' allegations Delay of SAA financials 'ploy to protect Dudu Myeni' Minister's move may put water funding for 6 million people at risk
Why impatient doves will vote for a rate cut - analyst Varsity killed the college Magda Wierzycka on KPMG: I wouldn't rush to them tomorrow Gordhan to seek legal advice after KPMG retracts SARS 'rogue unit' findings SA government should heed major shakeup at KPMG - analyst

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

The SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee will decide on the next move in interest rates tomorrow will they?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...