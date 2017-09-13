Matthew le Cordeur
LIVE: SAA makes profit in July, set to cut flights by 23%
2017-09-13 10:09
SAA made a surprise profit in July when it was budgeted to make a R207m loss, it has revealed in documents presented at parliament.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:29
SAA makes profit in July, set to cut flights by 23%
SAA made a surprise profit in July of R19m when it was budgeted to make a R207m loss. This after it posted a R1.354bn loss in the first three months of 2017. The loss had now declined to R1.335bn.
SAA - in a presentation to be presented to the standing committee of finance on Wednesday - revealed that it will cut flights by 23% by December 2017.
By cutting five aircraft from its fleet by December, the airline hopes to save costs to turn the embattled airline around. It has already removed one aircraft from it routes.
This will see a 37% reduction in domestic flights, an 11% reduction in regional flights and a 4% reduction in international flights.
SAA also revealed that OR Tambo saw an 18% decline in traffic as more passengers flew directly to Cape Town and Durban.
Zuma did not direct Gigaba to keep Myeni on as SAA chair - Buthelezi
Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi said Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba did not get a directive from President Jacob Zuma to extend Dudu Myeni's tenure as SAA chairperson.
He was addressing the standing committee of finance in parliament on Wednesday.
"I have given the reasons for the extensions and I quoted the
section in the law. This was the legal advice the minister got. There
could be different interpretations of that section. The minister said he
wanted to look at the board holistically. The minister did not get
a directive to extend the chair's contract."
Parliamentary Advocate Frank Jenkins said the issue needed clarification. "The provision we are referring to (13.05 of the MOI) explains that all non-executives tenures should expire at the same time. It's about good governance. We don't want a board without non-executives. There is an issue that needs to be clarified. You can't single out the chair as one non-executive."
Passengers flying past JHB and going straight to Durban and Cape Town - SAA
SAA has revealed that there has been a 18% reduction in traffic to OR Tambo as more passengers fly straight to Durban and Cape Town.
While the proceeding has been delayed due to arguments about a lack of SAA board members, Fin24 can reveal details from documents provided to the committee ahead of the session.
In its financial statement, SAA says it made a R1.4bn loss in the first three months of 2017.
It said there has been stagnant revenue growth amid an increase in finance costs. There is intensive competition in the industry with the growth of the low cost carriers, it said.
"Increased activities to secondary gateways (King Shaka and Cape Town International Airports) resulted in significant hub-pass with up to 18% traffic reduction from OR Tambo International."
SAA said it requires a longer-term extension (minimum three years) of maturing debts. It said it requires an injection of R13bn over a period of three years. None of these requests have been fully achieved, which SAA says puts its implementation plan at risk.
"Engagements with the lenders on long-term extension of the maturing debt are ongoing. One of the lenders has indicated that they would like to engage on a payment plan.
"The capital injection is the purview of the shareholder (National Treasury) and it is receiving attention.
"The last of the five excess wide-body aircraft will exit the fleet in October. One narrow-body aircraft has left the fleet, with four more expected to leave the fleet by December 2017. This would result in an overall flights reduction of 23% (domestic: -37%; regional: -11%; international: -4%)."
SAA listed the following as key risks to its implementation plan:
- Going concern and liquidity constraints
- Highly competitive operating environment
- Limited skills in aviation and airline turnarounds
- Ineffective governance practices
- High vacancies rate at leadership and critical positions
- Counter-party contracts
- Insufficient narrow-body and ageing fleet units
- Limited capacity to effect change management
- Deterioration of the macro-economic conditions in core markets
- Fragmented national aviation policy
- Labour risks
- Undue exposure to adverse movement in jet fuel, interest and currency exchange rates.
City Press reported that Dudu Myeni vowed to stay on as the chairperson of SAA’s board “until ubaba goes”. Three senior SAA executives and another source close to the board told City Press that Myeni had informed those in her close circle at the beleaguered airline that she would not step down until President Jacob Zuma, known as “ubaba”, finished his second term of office in 2019.
Dudu Myeni has not yet arrived to answer questions around issues of the embattled airline. Her term was supposed to end on August 31, but she can only be replaced at the AGM, which requires the annual financial results to be filed. These results have held up the AGM - and National Treasury hopes this will be finalised so that the AGM can go ahead on 3 November.
National Treasury director general Dondo Mogajane: Myeni's contract was extended last year for a year and it was supposed to end on 31 August. The Minister of
Finance then extended Ms Myeni’s term, until the AGM. We are hoping that the
AGM should take place on 4 November. She has a letter to that effect.
An advocate in the standing committee of finance was asked whether Myeni was legally allowed to be chair. He said National Treasury - SAA's shareholder - needs to be asked whether it extended her tenure as SAA chairperson.
Parliament is debating whether SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni is legally allowed to remain in her position, after her tenure officially ended at the end of August.