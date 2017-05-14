NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Life is still k*k!

May 14 2017 07:11
Justin Brown
-


Related Articles

30% pass requirement at schools not 'challenging enough' - SAIRR

Colour still matters

Half of South Africans say race relations have improved - survey

White South Africans have best quality of life - IRR

Madonsela: We need to rethink BEE

2016 Gender equality report: SA shines, illustrates BRICS cultural divide

 

Black people in South Africa significantly lag behind white, coloured and Indian people in the key areas of education, household spending, home ownership and access to medical aid, according to an SA Institute of Race Relations study.

On the other hand, while there was still a disparity, it wasn’t as great when it came to access to piped water, electricity, basic sanitation and waste removal, but Africans still had less access to these compared with whites, coloureds and Indians, the study added.

White South Africans have a considerably higher quality of life than is the case for coloureds, Indians and Africans, according to the report.

“This conceals the fact that a significant black middle class has emerged and shares in much of the quality of life enjoyed by white South Africans,” the report said.

Africans exhibit far poorer quality of life than Indians and coloureds.

“These inequalities within the broader ‘black’ population do not receive sufficient policy attention,” the institute said.

The report found that urbanised provinces demonstrated a significantly higher quality of life than largely rural ones.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

sairr  |  quality of life  |  education  |  employment  |  sa economy  |  equality

NEXT ON FIN24X

SA's nuclear procurement process to start afresh - Kubayi

2017-05-13 11:44

 
 
 

Read Fin24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
ANC proxy war in full swing as party rejects Molefe SA's nuclear procurement process to start afresh - Kubayi Only Eskom welcomes Brian Molefe's comeback Legal expert explains Molefe's moves Gigaba roasts high CEO salaries
ANC transformation plan vague on strategies to boost economy - Soko Transformation at top level not enough - Busa Glimmer of hope as SA economy shows signs of upswing What Africa’s CEOs are most worried about Zuma: I reshuffled my Cabinet to make room for young people

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

President Jacob Zuma's decision to sign the Fica Bill into law:

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...