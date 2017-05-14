Life is still k*k!

Black people in South Africa significantly lag behind white, coloured and Indian people in the key areas of education, household spending, home ownership and access to medical aid, according to an SA Institute of Race Relations study.

On the other hand, while there was still a disparity, it wasn’t as great when it came to access to piped water, electricity, basic sanitation and waste removal, but Africans still had less access to these compared with whites, coloureds and Indians, the study added.

White South Africans have a considerably higher quality of life than is the case for coloureds, Indians and Africans, according to the report.

“This conceals the fact that a significant black middle class has emerged and shares in much of the quality of life enjoyed by white South Africans,” the report said.



Africans exhibit far poorer quality of life than Indians and coloureds.

“These inequalities within the broader ‘black’ population do not receive sufficient policy attention,” the institute said.

The report found that urbanised provinces demonstrated a significantly higher quality of life than largely rural ones.