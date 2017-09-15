NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Loading...

KPMG bloodbath: SA Twitter reacts

Sep 15 2017 21:12


Cape Town - On Friday KPMG South Africa CEO Trevor Hoole, chief operating officer Steven Louw, chairperson Ahmed Jaffer and five senior executives resigned over the work the firm had done for the Gupta family. 

"Steven (Louw) and I have taken the decision to step down, in the best interests of the firm as it rebuilds and moves forward.  I absolutely understand that ultimate responsibility lies with me," said Hoole in a statement.  

The auditor also withdrew its South African Revenue Service "rogue unit" report, and even offered to pay back the R23 million fee it received for the report, or "make a donation for the same amount to charity".

Reaction on social media was swift. 

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

kpmg  |  the guptas  |  guptaleaks

NEXT ON FIN24X

US retail sales fall after weaker results in prior months

2017-09-15 15:22

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
KPMG SA CEO, 7 others quit on #GuptaLeaks, SARS rogue unit fallout McKinsey, KPMG and Bell Pottinger will all be 'gone' - Eskom exec Heather Kerzner wants Bell Pottinger to pay back her millions – reports Barclays Africa scrutinises KPMG relationship amid Gupta scandal McKinsey, KPMG targeted as Gupta graft scandal widens
Zuma wants all to share in the country's wealth Gordhan calls on academics and whistle blowers to expose state capture State-captured SA is crying out for a second liberation A $150bn misfire: How disaster modellers got Irma so wrong How Bell Pottinger made itself look bad

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...