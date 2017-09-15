KPMG bloodbath: SA Twitter reacts

Cape Town - On Friday KPMG South Africa CEO Trevor Hoole, chief operating officer Steven Louw, chairperson Ahmed Jaffer and five senior executives resigned over the work the firm had done for the Gupta family.
"Steven (Louw) and I have taken the decision to step down, in the best interests of the firm as it rebuilds and moves forward. I absolutely understand that ultimate responsibility lies with me," said Hoole in a statement.
The auditor also withdrew its South African Revenue Service "rogue unit" report, and even offered to pay back the R23 million fee it received for the report, or "make a donation for the same amount to charity".
Reaction on social media was swift.
