KPMG bloodbath: SA Twitter reacts

Cape Town - On Friday KPMG South Africa CEO Trevor Hoole, chief operating officer Steven Louw, chairperson Ahmed Jaffer and five senior executives resigned over the work the firm had done for the Gupta family.

"Steven (Louw) and I have taken the decision to step down, in the best interests of the firm as it rebuilds and moves forward. I absolutely understand that ultimate responsibility lies with me," said Hoole in a statement.

The auditor also withdrew its South African Revenue Service "rogue unit" report, and even offered to pay back the R23 million fee it received for the report, or "make a donation for the same amount to charity".

Reaction on social media was swift.

I hear heads are rolling at @KPMG_SA - Scores of senior executives have been fired. — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 15, 2017

The destructive Gupta tornado continues with many lives damaged. Ivan Pillay & Johann van Loggerenberg @JvanLogg should now sue #KPMG — Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) September 15, 201

#KPMG CEO resigns after #SarsRogueUnit & #Gupta scandal.

So many institutions were vulnerable to capture thanks to KPMG. This apology...eish — Pauli Van Wyk (@PaulivW) September 15, 2017

Now that KPMG has admitted guilt,the firm needs to compensate SA for the damage its rogue associates have caused the country&its economy. — Iraj Abedian (@IrajAbedian) September 15, 2017

KPMG steps up and does the right thing! Commendable. SA taxpayers recover R23m?????? — Magda Wierzycka (@Magda_Wierzycka) September 15, 2017

Let's be honest, the only reason #KPMG is suddenly taking action is because of the noise we made. They took the money, happily, for years. — Verashni Pillay (@verashni) September 15, 2017

About #KPMG et al doing the right thing vis-a-vis #Guptas: The gap between private sector action and official inaction is now truly risible! — Stefaans Brümmer (@StefaansB) September 15, 2017

Multinationals #Bell Pottinger, #KPMG, #McKinsey catch on k*k in the colonies they wouldn't try in the metropoles. ???? teaching lessons tho — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) September 15, 2017

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter: Fin24’s top stories