I didn't join govt to make money - Ramaphosa on SAA claims

Cape Town – Deputy
President Cyril Ramaphosa vehemently denied that he is doing business with SAA,
saying he did not join government to make money.
Ramaphosa was
responding to a question from the IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa in the National
Assembly, who asked the Deputy President about allegations by the ANC Youth
League that he was doing business with the national carrier.
“It’s a lie and a
fabrication,” Ramaphosa said. “I am in the course of engaging the ANC Youth
League on this matter. We are in the process of engaging each other on this. I
told them the matter they raised was a lie and a fabrication and as you say,
‘fake news’.”
He added that he did
not leave business to come and conduct “fraudulent business” in his capacity as
a government leader. “I hold the view that if you want to make money, be in
business. Do not come and try to make money when you’re in government.”
In a follow-up
question, DA MP Alf Lees asked Ramaphosa if he is of the view that SAA
chairperson Dudu Myeni’s reappointment as SAA chair in September last year was
“irrational”.
Ramaphosa in his
response said South Africa should look at the “bigger picture”.
“The SAA board has been
reconstructed and we have new board members – outstanding South Africans – who
are working together with Dudu Myeni to, against difficult odds, reposition
SAA that is a national asset.
“All we should ever do,
is to wish the board the greatest of luck. Admittedly they’re working in
a difficult industry – the airline industry – where you make or lose money
depending on variable factors such as fuel costs."
