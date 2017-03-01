NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Wake up, Brian Molefe!

    Eskom's disgraced ex-CEO can still be the unlikely hero SA needs, says Solly Moeng.

  • Attack on Molefe

    Sipho Pityana has launched an explosive attack on Brian Molefe in an open letter.

  • All your tax tables

    Check out our infographic to see how the budget will impact your tax burden.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

I didn't join govt to make money - Ramaphosa on SAA claims

53 minutes ago
Liesl Peyper

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Leon Sadiki, City Press)

Related Articles

ANC abhors money laundering, says Ramaphosa on FIC Bill

Ramaphosa likely to win ANC leadership battle - analyst

Jackson Mthembu backs Ramaphosa to be next ANC leader

ANC leader race down to Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa - Bloomberg survey

Zuma lauds Ramaphosa over national minimum wage deal

Ramaphosa concedes R20 is not a living wage

 

Cape Town – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa vehemently denied that he is doing business with SAA, saying he did not join government to make money.

Ramaphosa was responding to a question from the IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa in the National Assembly, who asked the Deputy President about allegations by the ANC Youth League that he was doing business with the national carrier.

“It’s a lie and a fabrication,” Ramaphosa said. “I am in the course of engaging the ANC Youth League on this matter. We are in the process of engaging each other on this. I told them the matter they raised was a lie and a fabrication and as you say, ‘fake news’.”

He added that he did not leave business to come and conduct “fraudulent business” in his capacity as a government leader. “I hold the view that if you want to make money, be in business. Do not come and try to make money when you’re in government.”

In a follow-up question, DA MP Alf Lees asked Ramaphosa if he is of the view that SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni’s reappointment as SAA chair in September last year was “irrational”.

Ramaphosa in his response said South Africa should look at the “bigger picture”.

“The SAA board has been reconstructed and we have new board members – outstanding South Africans – who are working together with Dudu Myeni to, against difficult odds, reposition SAA that is a national asset.

“All we should ever do, is to wish the board the greatest of luck. Admittedly they’re working in a difficult industry – the airline industry – where you make or lose money depending on variable factors such as fuel costs.”  

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication. We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.

NEXT ON FIN24X

ANC abhors money laundering, says Ramaphosa on FIC Bill

2017-03-01 17:03

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Eskom acting CEO weighs in on Tshwane coal truck protest WATCH: Uber CEO caught on video arguing with driver over pay Ramaphosa likely to win ANC leadership battle - analyst Bad news for higher income tax payers BREAKING: Unilever to be charged for cartel activity
Calculate how much more you'll cough up for your sins WATCH: Why SA's budget matters to the outside world Gordhan slams 'reckless' financial institutions Calculate your tax burden WATCH: Where your tax money is going

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you want Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to address during his budget speech?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...