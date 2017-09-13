NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • SA has lost its soul

    Our state-captured democracy is crying out for a second liberation, says Solly Moeng.

  • Zim may miss the boat

    Zimbabwe could lose out on the new investor attraction: a young population, says Malcom Sharara.

  • Hurricane alert

    Irma points to stormy times ahead as SA's water shortage deepens, says Mandi Smallhorne.

Loading...

'Hit' on SARB erodes SA's institutional framework, warns Moody's

38 minutes ago
Lameez Omarjee

(Picture: Supplied)

Related Articles

Moody's maintains negative outlook for SA banks

SA’s secured loans will see only limited weakness – Moody’s

Moody's sees stalemate in SA structural reforms

SA escapes ratings downgrade by Moody's

D-Day: Moody's may spare South African slide to junk as Zuma clings on

 

Johannesburg – The strength of South Africa’s institutions has historically made a positive contribution to its credit strength as recognised by rating agency Moody’s. However, these institutions have recently been tested and this has eroded their strength, a spokesperson said on Wednesday at the rating agency's Sub-Saharan Africa Summit.

Zuzana Brixiova, vice-president and senior analyst of the sovereign risk group, explained that South Africa scores moderately across the rating agency’s measures.

Moody’s methodology to determine a sovereign’s credit risk focuses on the strength of a country's economy, its institutional strength, fiscal strength and the risk of a sudden event. South Africa’s current rating is one rung above sub-investment grade at Baa3, with a negative outlook.

“South Africa is well balanced. Everything is in the range of moderate. There is no particular strength that stands out, and no particular weakness.”

Historically institutional strength was a more distinguished feature but it has deteriorated given recent events, she said. Brixiova referred to the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) which has had its constitutional mandate tested by the Public Protector, as well as talks of changing its ownership by politicians coming to the fore.

But the gradual erosion of the institutional framework is a new weakness, and Brixiova emphasised that these institutions still remain strong despite the challenges. 

SARB targeted

Brixiova explained that the SARB has been performing well in its mandate to ensure price stability. “That mandate is a precondition for macro-economic stability and a condition for growth.”

Questions of its ownership and the nationalisation of the entire financial sector ahead of the ANC elective conference are also to be measured against the extent to which this will impact economic growth, she explained.

The Reserve Bank won a court bid against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who had ordered a change of its consitutional mandate from protecting the value of the currency to promoting the socio-economic wellbeing of citizens.

A supplementary affidavit recently filed by the SARB stated that Mkhwebane had consulted with the Presidency and the State Security Agency about having the mandate changed. The Public Protector will respond to these accusations in an affidavit yet to be filed.

Other weaknesses identified by Moody's include low growth and high unemployment levels. Structural bottlenecks also persist. These, for example, include the mining sector regime, infrastructure reforms as well as the predictability and stability of reforms at state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The accumulation of public debt and growing government contingent liabilities also remain risks. Debt has more than doubled since 2008, said Brixiova. This is important to note as historically, economic growth was a strength for the rating that has gradually deteriorated.

SA’s strengths

“Having said that, South Africa still has strong institutions compared to other emerging markets,” said Brixiova.

Among South Africa’s credit strengths is the fact that its financial markets are well developed and among the strongest globally, not just among emerging markets. Further, South Africa has low foreign current debt, and the country is credible and transparent in terms of its macro-economic framework, she said.

Moody’s would stabilise the outlook of the sovereign provided that government implement policies and reforms that indicate the continued independence and strength of policy institutions, enhance medium-term growth and stabilise the government’s debt burden. SA must also decrease the value of guarantees to SOEs, explained Brixiova.

A ratings downgrade would take place if the strength and independence of institutions diminish, if the emerging policy framework becomes even less predictable or if it undermined economic or fiscal strength. And if liquidity pressures begin to re-emerge at SOEs, that would require  government intervention.

Brixiova explained the downgrade was introduced following the Cabinet reshuffle, as it coincided with different factors. Apart from being abrupt, its timing was questionable as fiscal consolidation was on track and a turnaround in growth had been expected.

Moody’s wanted to understand the timing and the abruptness of the move and what it would mean for policy direction and key credit indicators, said Brixiova.

The rating agency said the evidence of state capture coming to light impacts the assessment of institutions and secondly, business confidence which plummeted. Lower business confidence impacts investment, and ultimately economic growth which would pose a challenge to meet fiscal targets, she explained. 

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

moody's  |  sa economy  |  junk status  |  debt  |  investment

NEXT ON FIN24X

UK unemployment at 42-year low fails to spur wage pickup

2017-09-13 11:36

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Treasury drafts R10bn special appropriation bill for SAA bailout - As it happened Bell Pottinger collapses after racial-tensions scandal in SA Growing risk ANC election could hit SA ratings, confidence hard Apple launches iPhone X ... it is pronounced 'ten' FULL AFFIDAVIT: Public Protector 'plotted' with Presidency on SARB mandate
Yes, but punish those behind Bell Pottinger too Seventy-eight billion reasons why Bitcoin's the new gold: Gadfly Yoco and that beaten-down eatery in the US LIST: How SARS can avert delays in refunds Britain was 'stupid' to vote for Brexit, says an EU official

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...