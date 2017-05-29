NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

'Gupta clause' in financial bill worries DA

May 29 2017 19:27
Liesl Peyper


Related Articles

Maria Ramos asked why it took 15 months for Absa to blacklist Guptas

Banks shun government efforts to discuss Guptas

Oakbay rubbishes report of Gupta bank account closure

Oakbay outlines how Gordhan targeted the Guptas

Guptas hit back in banks saga - as it happened

Guptas to oppose application after Gordhan snub

 

Cape Town – The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday raised a concern over the inclusion of a clause in the Financial Sector Regulation Bill (FSRB) – also known as Twin Peaks – that will allow the body that deals with the closure of bank accounts to set specific standards for doing so. 

“I’m intrigued by the fact that the so-called 'Gupta clause' which would allow the Financial Sector Conduct Authority to set standards in the closure of bank accounts has now been reinserted into the Bill by the National Treasury in the NCOP (National Council of Provinces) phase,” DA spokesperson of finance David Maynier told Fin24. 

“We look forward to debating and discussing the matter tomorrow in the committee.” 

READ: Ministers stall on banks intervention over Gupta blacklisting 

Parliament’s standing committee on finance will on Tuesday discuss the changes made to the Bill after the NCOP’s select committee on finance had deliberated the draft legislation. The committee formally adopted the bill on May 10, 2017. 

The FSRB that will overhaul the way banks‚ insurance companies‚ retirement providers and other financial sectors are regulated has been in the making for a number of years. It was first introduced for public comment in December 2013 and a revised version was published in December 2014.

It makes provision for a so-called Twin Peaks model of financial regulation. On the one hand the South Africa Reserve Bank will be responsible for regulating all financial institutions – banks, insurance houses and the asset management sector. 

On the other hand financial conduct will be governed by a new entity, called the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, which will replace the current Financial Services Board (FSB). 

In the amended version of the bill, the Financial Sector Authority (that will be established once the bill is passed into law) will have the powers to set “conduct standards” for the refusal, withdrawal or closure of a financial product or a financial institution. This include bank accounts. 

READ: Treasury touts Twin Peaks bill amid banking scandal 

The bill was adopted by the National Assembly in December last year, but the DA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opposed it. It was then sent to the NCOP for further discussion and possible changes. 

During the deliberation at NCOP level early in May this year, Roy Havemann, chief director of financial markets and stability at National Treasury, told committee members that the new paragraph had been added to the clause 106(3) dealing with the refusal, withdrawal or closure of financial products and services by a financial institution. 

Committee members agreed to the change at the time. 

Gupta bank account closures

The closure of bank accounts has become a controversial issue since the four big banks Absa, Nedbank, Standard Bank and FNB severed ties with the Gupta family’s business Oakbay and related companies. 

According to a report on BusinessLive more than half of the bank accounts of Gupta-related entities have been closed in recent months by their last remaining bankers. 

The appointment of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, replacing Pravin Gordhan, in a Cabinet reshuffle at the end of March ignited fears that he was deployed to the position to serve the agenda of the Gupta family. 

Gigaba has denied such claims. 

READ: Gigaba admits: I celebrated Diwali with the Guptas 

In November last year, Gordhan in his capacity as finance minister, approached the courts to seek relief from having to intervene on behalf of the Guptas to get their bank accounts reopened. Judgment in the case is reserved. 

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Merkel signals new era for Europe as Trump smashes consensus

2017-05-29 14:00

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
GRAPH: What rand will do after Zuma survives ANC battle ANC NEC: Molefe must leave Eskom, but new role must be found - sources Zuma says foreign agents behind attempt to remove him - Bloomberg BMW to stop production in SA on supply shortage Zuma political survival has boomerang effect on rand
Following FIC move, DeVere now said to face US probe Stakes are high as Zim ministers meet mining execs Ethical leadership needed more than ever in a diverse Europe Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom The dead are bidding for government business in SA

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...