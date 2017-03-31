Gordhan's 13 memorable last quotes as finance minister

Johannesburg – Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas bid farewell to the public on Friday.

This follows the Cabinet reshuffle which took place in the early hours of Friday morning, which saw Gordhan and Jonas being replaced by former home affairs Malusi Gigaba and ANC MP Sfiso Buthulezi.

Treasury called a press briefing at its headquarters in Pretoria where Gordhan and Jonas each addressed the crowd.

They were met with rousing applause and people chanting “Amandla!”. Gordhan thanked the president for the opportunity to serve. Both he and Jonas encouraged South Africans to protect the country's democracy and to hold leaders of institutions to account for their responsibilities within the ambit of the Constitution as well as within public interest.

Fin24 collated Gordhan’s last memorable quotes as the minister of finance.

1. The intelligence report: “It sickens me, the allegations that I had secret meetings with some bodies with the intention to undermine government.”

2. Views on state capture: “Connect the dots, don’t look at individual dots… It is safe to say, if decisions are being made elsewhere - which determine the future of institutions and impact on the country, we should all be very afraid.

“Our souls are not for sale. Our country is not for sale.”

3. On his relationship with President Jacob Zuma: “I’ve known the president from 1974 … There is no tension between us as far as I am concerned. There has been constructive engagement between himself and myself. I hope to visit him soon and have a cup of tea and have a chat about the world and the various things we might have interest in.”

4. The role of Treasury: “As the finance family, we have to offer as much stability to the country as much as possible… [Staff at Treasury] have committed to a proud tradition of managing and maintaining macro-economic stability in the country.”

5. Plans for the future: “None of us seeks glory for ourselves unlike some people and we don’t intend to do that in future. We hope ourselves and our families could lead normal lives.”

6. South Africa’s sovereign rating: “Work with ratings agencies is not undone. Any South African would not want any good work established and confidence generated since 9/12 (a reference to the firing of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene) to be undone… Any undoing of confidence or a decline of the rating status of the country will hurt ordinary South Africans.

“There is a strong case to remain investment grade, unless we shoot ourselves in the foot.”

7. Views on the court application against Gupta-linked Oakbay: “It is important to have clarity for a firm policy basis. In this case, it is to be decided by the court of law to avoid haggling in the future. We will see what happens as far as judgment is concerned. That clarity is crucial.”

8. What South Africans should do next: The public should “mobilise”. “Fragmented voices don’t have the weight it requires... Masses make history, not individuals."

9. Knowledge about the Cabinet reshuffle: “We also stayed up like you last night- we learnt our fate from the TV screen. Not from a phone call or chat or conversation.”

10. On his visit to Luthuli house after being recalled from London: “We met with the secretary general and had a 20 minute conversation. I reported to him about our trip and what we intended to do, and to reassured him Mr Jonas is in the South Africa, much to his surprise. Nothing that happened there had anything in relation to what happened last night (Cabinet reshuffle).”

11. Views on the Guptas: “Why must we deal with people who are never seen in the public sphere? … Why don’t they come out face to face, so we can debate face to face… That’s not fair play- let’s play fair. We are an open democracy in South Africa, we have nothing to hide.”

12. On Public Investment Corporation (PIC) funds: “If there is any shortage of funds, the fiscus must ultimately pay to make the pension fund good. It is important for South Africans to know that at end of day, if there is mischief in GEPF (Government Employees Pension Fund) and PIC, the fiscus must stand and foot the bill. [That is why] Treasury must keep an eye on what is going on there... The team at the PIC is extremely professional and competent.”

13. How he would vote in a motion of no confidence in President Zuma: “I will be guided by conscious and hopefully do the right thing whenever that might be.”