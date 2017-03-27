LIVE: Zuma testing market waters for a reshuffle - economist

DEVELOPING STORY:

12:41: - Rand seems to have found support at R12.60/$.

12:31: - Power games: Emerging markets economist Peter Attard Montalto says the Presidency is testing the market water for a reshuffle.

The fact that President Jacob Zuma has ordered Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas to cancel their investor roadshow to the US and the UK is "quite the shock way of doing things".

He says Zuma has laid down a clear red line between him and Gordhan, issuing a direct order for the cancellation of a (what seems to have been relatively last minute) roadshow to see investors and ratings agencies. Either Gordhan obeys and Zuma is viewed as stronger, or Gordhan disobeys and challenges Zuma to fire him. If the roadshow continues then we will know what path is being taken.

This is a dramatic shift in risks clearly given the baseline had been originally that a reshuffle would not see Gordhan touched. The chances of PGxit are now clearly higher. However Gordhan is used to playing such high stakes political poker games.

The court hearing from Tuesday to Thursday is as a result of an application Gordhan brought to the court to seek legal protection from having to intervene on behalf of the Guptas, whose bank accounts were blacklisted by South Africa’s top four banks in 2016.

Untested allegations of state capture and corruption linking the Guptas to President Jacob Zuma and a patronage network appears to be at the heart of the issue.

Gordhan is not required to attend next week’s hearing as the high court application only requires his legal counsel to represent him. - FULL STORY



12:11 - Rand steady around R12.58 after R12.60 following Presidency's confirmation.

Earlier in the session - From12.36 to R12.66 in minutes:

12:02 - Guns blazing?: President Jacob Zuma’s decision to cancel Pravin Gordhan’s international investor roadshow follows on the back of a national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Irene, Gauteng this past weekend in which he defended his stance on land expropriation without compensation.

He also challenged his critics to read the ANC’s 2012 conference resolutions if they disagreed with his views.



ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe, Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize and head of the economic transformation subcommittee Enoch Godongwana were among a number of people who had described Zuma’s recent talk of land expropriation without compensation as “populist” and “playing to the gallery”. - News24

11:56 - Fedusa commits to turbulent investor roadshow: The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) General Secretary Dennis George is committed to travelling to London tonight to meet up with Team South which arrived in the British capital this morning at the start of an international road that will proceed to Boston and New York which and is aimed at promoting South Africa as an investor friendly destination and preempting the threat of a sovereign downgrading by the credit rating agencies.

“The General Secretary’s flight is already booked for departure tonight and he looks forward to meeting South Africa’s delegation consisting of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and business leader Jabu Mabuza. Any questions relating to the apparent cancellation of the trip should be referred to the Presidency and National Treasury”.

This latest round of international roadshows would have been a follow-up of similar ones held last year, where Team South was able to convince the credit rating agencies and investors that South African social partners were working together to tackle structural challenges facing the country.

“Engaging credit rating agencies and investors is important for the country to ensure rapid inclusive economic growth and the creation of decent jobs for our people. Investments are critical for any developing country,” said George.

11:50 - Presidency confirms: President Jacob Zuma has instructed the Minister of Finance, Mr Pravin Gordhan and Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas to cancel the international investment promotion roadshow to the United Kingdom and the United States and return to South Africa immediately.

11:48 - Political analyst Daniel Silke is brief: This might be the forerunner of the Cabinet reshuffle coming!

11:42 - Nqabayomzi Kwankwa from the United Democratic Front who represents his party in Parliament’s standing committee, said if the rumours of Gordhan’s cancelled trip is true it would most likely be because Zuma intends on reshuffling his Cabinet.

“But we shouldn’t accept this lying down. Political parties can’t accept this lying down. We can’t twiddle our thumbs.”

He conceded that Cabinet ministers serve at the behest of the president and that there’s nothing opposition parties can do to prevent Zuma from reshuffling his Cabinet, but he called on ordinary South Africans to mobilise.

“It’s easy for the ANC to dismiss opposition parties’ dissatisfaction as propaganda, but they can’t do it when society demands the president to resign.”

11:39 - Treasury just told Daily Maverick that the Presidency rescinded authorisation for the trip with no reason given. That was after it had given Treasury the go-ahead.



11:36 - Rand stabilising around R12.60 after hitting a high of R12.66.

11:32 - The Democratic Alliance spokesperson on finance David Maynier said although the reports haven’t been confirmed yet, the cancelled trip couldn’t have come at a worse time.



“Assuming it's true, this is prior to a high profile investor conference in the financial capital of the world (London),” Maynier said.

Maynier said reports that Zuma said the international investor roadshow was “unauthorised” are not credible, “as such trips are planned well in advance”.

“If the rumours are true this will trigger speculation of a cabinet reshuffle which will ultimately undermine investor confidence and be detrimental to the economy,” Maynier said.

11:28 - Economists react: Mike Schussler, economist at economist.co.za says he is worried as again things are becoming uncertain. The uncertainty won't only impact the currency, but will also in all likelihood get the rating agencies a little worried. There seems to be little in planning or in getting the public and markets onside.



BTW in SA “Not Certain is the new word for No Comment.”

South Africa is in an economic growth hole and we need to be smart and provide certainty. Not for the currency's sake alone. This is about the welfare of the people of SA. Government needs to create more certainty and more space for growth. Here we again have very little certainty.

If Gordhan goes and SARS off the hoof for example then will taxpayers feel it is still moral to pay taxes to a state that misuses the money and to a Taxman that does not listen to his own minister?

11:27 - Rand pierced R12.60/$ within in minutes of the news of a Gordhan recall.

11:24 - A number of political analysts and economists have predicted that Zuma would reshuffle his Cabinet in the second half of March, following the swearing in of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe as a member of Parliament and the fact that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma handed over her chairpersonship of the African Union (AU) on Tuesday, March 14. This frees her up to serve in a cabinet position.

11:21 - Local currency taking a beating on the news of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle. Now at R12.55/$

From this earlier: Rampant rand runs as TrumpCare fails

11:13 - The rand tanked by 19 cents on Monday following a news story alleging that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his senior leadership had been ordered to return from an overseas investor trip. The rand was trading at R12.50/$ at 11:14 on Monday after a high of R12.31/$ - a loss of 19 cents.



11:08 - New speculation has emerged that President Jacob Zuma could recall Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, following reports that the Presidency contacted Gordhan and his delegation and instructed them to return home from an international roadshow.

Gordhan is currently in London.

The Daily Maverick reported that Gordhan, Jonas and National Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile, who were supposed to conduct the London leg of an international investor roadshow on Monday and Tuesday, were told to return to South Africa.



The US leg of the roadshow has been cancelled.



National Treasury spokesperson Yolisa Tyantsi told Fin24 that all queries must be directed to the Presidency on this matter. Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga is not responding to telephone calls, but Fin24 will update the story as soon as more information is released.

GRAPH: The rand / dollar exchange rate in the last two days







Source: Bloomberg

