Gordhan axing destroyed trust, business leaders told Zuma

Johannesburg - Business
leaders told President
Jacob Zuma at a meeting last week that trust between the government and
the private sector was destroyed when the South African leader fired his
finance minister in March, Telkom Holdings Chairperson
Jabu Mabuza said.
“We had a
private dinner with the president and we raised lots of issues,” Mabuza,
who is one of the leaders of the so-called CEO Initiative, said in an
interview on Thursday at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban.
“We raised our concern that our working together, the
trust, has been destroyed by the developments of the last few weeks.”
Zuma ordered
Pravin Gordhan, who was with business and labour leaders in London to
meet investors on March 27, to return home and dismissed him four days
later, prompting the rand to plunge.
Since being reappointed in December
2015, Gordhan led efforts to retain the nation’s investment-grade
credit rating, meeting regularly with business and labour-union leaders
and foreign investors. S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings cut
their assessment of South Africa’s debt to junk after Gordhan was
removed.
Other concerns raised by the group of business leaders include state
capture, a South African term for influence peddling; the management of
state-owned companies, particularly power utility Eskom Holdings; the delay in signing the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment
Bill and the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act, Mabuza
said.
Zuma’s office
announced on April 29, a day after he met with the business leaders,
that he signed the Fica bill, aimed at fighting tax evasion and money
laundering. The law will make it easier to monitor the financial
activities of politically connected individuals.
The president pledged to meet with business leaders after he returns
from the WEF gathering to respond to some of the other concerns that
were raised, Mabuza said, without being more specific.Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter: