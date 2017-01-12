NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Let the banks fail

    Edward Ingram explains how central bankers got it so wrong and proposes a solution.

  • Manipulating the masses

    A perpetual cycle of poverty and ignorance aids only the enemies of democracy, says Solly Moeng.

  • Make time a blank slate

    We can allocate all our time in the ways we choose - but not without effort, says Ian Mann.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Globalisation 'easy scapegoat' for global angst: WEF chief

42 minutes ago


Related Articles

Brexit, Trump won't deter giving by the wealthy - report

Globalisation took hits in 2016, will 2017 lead to more?

Lagarde: Globalisation must be different

Unlikely culprits behind closing of world economy

Gordhan: Only 1% at top benefit from globalisation

Globalisation helps cyber crooks

 

Geneva - The man behind the annual Davos forum, which for decades has been singing the praises of global trade, insists that globalisation is only one factor in dramatic shifts provoking angst and anger.

Klaus Schwab, the 78-year-old founder and executive chairperson of the World Economic Forum, told AFP in an interview this week he understood that rapid changes in our societies were provoking anxiety, but stressed that globalised trade was not the sole culprit.

"It's not just a backlash against globalisation," he said, adding that "what we are witnessing is a time of enormous change."

Rapid shifts in technology, economies and social structures have fuelled "a certain anxiety of the people, (who) are looking for an identity in this new world," he said.

His comments came after a wave of anti-establishment populism over the past year which saw Britain vote to leave the European Union and maverick billionaire businessman Donald Trump elected as US president.

Other populists have also been gaining ground in many Western democracies, largely by stoking fears about globalisation, immigration and refugee flows.

Schwab said the world appeared to be in "emotional turmoil" but said the turbulence was rooted in a range of factors, including deep concerns over how new technologies are threatening jobs.

Globalisation, he insisted, is simply "a very easy scapegoat."

A more fragile world

But while globalisation is easy to blame, there are no good alternatives to it, he suggested, warning of the dangers of growing isolationism.

A more isolationist world would be "different from today's world," he said, including a likely return of borders and border controls in Europe "with all the inconvenience for business but also for people that borders represent."

"But what I'm much more concerned with is the fact that countries become much more egotistical under the pressure of the national electorate," he said.

An isolationist world would be one that is no longer "based on shared values, but a world which will be characterised by interests," he warned, saying that if global cooperation happened at all it would be based on shared interest alone.

"But a global cooperation which is based just on sharing interests will be very unstable because values remain the same, but interests move over time," he said.

"We will be in a much more fragile world," he said.

WEF, which for the past 47 years has been organising the Davos forum of political and business elites, pointed out this week that Schwab had been sounding the alarm on this issue for decades.

The organisation pointed to an opinion piece in the New York Times that he co-authored in 1996, in which he warned that the "mounting backlash against (globalisation's) effects ... is threatening a very disruptive impact on economic activity and social stability in many countries."

Schwab meanwhile said Davos is the perfect place to begin addressing the problem, with its strong focus on "the need for responsive and responsible leaders."

"Responsive means that if you are a good leader, you have to listen to the people who have entrusted you with leadership," he said.

"But in the end, it's not enough just to listen. You have to solve the issues. You have to address ... the root causes."

"Why the people are angry, and why they are not satisfied. That's responsibility which needs courage and which needs decision-making and which needs action orientation," Schwab said.

But Davos in not just about political leaders, he said, insisting that Davos offered a unique platform for cooperation across politics, business, civil society and experts.

"The big issues in the world cannot be solved by governments alone or by businesses alone," Schwab said.

"I think in a world which is disintegrating and which is polarising, you need a clue, and you need a mechanism for interaction, you need a mechanism for dialogue," he said.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

wef 2017  |  global economy  |  economy

NEXT ON FIN24X

Cape tougher for first-time home buyers than Gauteng

2017-01-12 08:58

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Govt's proposed fuel changes a ticking time-bomb - Naamsa Guptas fail to sell SA companies by end of 2016 Zuma signs 7 new finance bills into law SAA merger: CEO raises questions Cell C blames rand, inflation for data price hikes
SAA is watching its lunch being eaten by the Gulf Three SA can inspire the world without kowtowing to criminals INTERVIEW: Christo Wiese's daughter's jewellery makes it onto Hollywood red carpets How Trump's Twitter rage could revive gold Thuli's wish for 2017: I see Zuma putting SA above self

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: SMALL BUSINESS

From fossils to finance – that’s been the career trajectory of Dr Merrill van der Walt, a palaeontologist until recently. She is now a statistician with a difference.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

How did you buy your property?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...