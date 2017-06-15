Gigaba worries about shock market reaction on mines charter

Cape Town –
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba expressed concern over the market reaction to
the release of a new Mining Charter earlier on Tuesday.
“The new
mining charter is a welcome step, but we note it already has consequences -
mining stock has dropped and there are a number of reactions out there,” Gigaba
said.
“We hope
Minister (Mosebenzi) Zwane will engage with the sector – the Chamber of Mines
and unions – as a matter of urgency to address concerns and to be able to
continue to pursue transformation goals,” Gigaba said.
Addressing
the media on the steps government intends on taking to counter the recession
South Africa finds itself in, Gigaba said mining was one of the two sectors
that contributed positively to the economy rebounding to 12.8%
quarter-on-quarter. “This was driven by higher production of gold and other
metal ores, including platinum.”
The
agricultural sector also recovered after a long period of drought and grew by
2.2% quarter-on-quarter.
“If all the
sectors of the economy showed this kind of growth, we wouldn’t have had this
discussion today,” Gigaba said.
Public
sector wage bill
Gigaba said
government will have to perform a tight balancing act ahead of the medium-term
budget policy statement (MTBPS) that will be delivered in October this year.
Of
particular concern is that the public sector wage bill may put extra pressure
on the fiscus, given that the current three-year agreement will come to an end
next year.
“The MTBPS will
be watched carefully as we’ll have to allocate resources in a tight
environment. Hard decisions will have to be made and we’ll have to look at the
possibility of further cuts (in expenditure),” Gigaba said.
“We’ll also
have to find a way to keep the public wage bill within limits and reprioritise
spending for certain programmes.”
