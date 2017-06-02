NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • SARB faces menace

    SA's political crisis is threatening the Reserve Bank's fragile calm, says Jac Laubscher.

  • Water supply woes

    It's time to start nationwide talks about the real state of water resources, says Solly Moeng.

  • It's not about race

    White monopoly capital is really about wresting control for a political elite, says Sean Gossel.

Gigaba washes his hands of #GuptaEmail links

55 minutes ago
Lameez Omarjee
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. (Pic: Gallo Images)

Pretoria – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has questioned the veracity of the leaked Gupta emails, saying he has done nothing wrong in his capacity as a minister.

Gigaba was speaking on the sidelines of a briefing on new regulations being introduced requiring mandatory rotation of audit firms to maintain their independence.

Responding to reports that under his leadership at Home Affairs senior officials were involved in fast-tracking visa processes for members of the Gupta family, as well as the appointment of board members at state-owned enterprises during his time as public enterprise minister, Gigaba said there was no causal link that could be drawn to him.

“Nobody has given me these emails, nobody has told me how these emails were obtained. Whether through proper means, whether or not they have been fabricated, I don’t know.”

For this reason there was no causal link regarding the allegations made, implicating him. “Ministers do not sit in board meetings. Ministers do not appoint risk and audit committees. Ministers do not sit in (on) procurement decisions of state-owned companies.”

He added that as finance minister he does not sit in on procurement decisions either. “Ministers do not sit in board evaluation or board adjudication committees,” he said. Gigaba said he does not know who sits on the board adjudication committee at Treasury.

“I honestly cannot be said to be involved in any procurement … I myself have done no wrong.”

Commission of inquiry

Gigaba affirmed his support for a commission of inquiry into state capture, especially as “many other allegations” are yet to come to light.

WATCH: Gigaba says a judicial commission of inquiry will clarify allegations

“We should be allowed an opportunity to sit before a commission and provide answers as to the  allegations made.”

He added that allegations, such that he signed the nuclear deal, were just efforts to “impugn integrity” and meant to divert government from working on transformation and growing the economy.

