NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Gigaba silent on why he took his wife with to the US

15 minutes ago
Liesl Peyper
Malusi Gigaba

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. (File photo: GCIS)

Related Articles

Gigaba: I don't speak with a forked tongue

MPs grill Gigaba on radical economic transformation

Gigaba halts Denel's deal with Gupta-linked firm - report

Gigaba skirts junk, talks radical change

Gigaba: Rand volatility not due to Zuma's reshuffle

'No chance in hell' opposition will remove Zuma, says Gigaba

 

Cape Town – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wanted to know from Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba if it was wise to let his wife accompany him on a trip to the US recently.

During questions posed to ministers in the economic cluster, the EFF’s Hlengiwe Hlope Maxon asked in a follow-up question firstly why he invited his wife to travel with him and secondly if she had attended any official meetings.

“Where is the wisdom in that? This is taxpayers’ money,” Hlope Maxon said.

Gigaba did not give any reasons why his wife accompanied him, but denied that she attended any official meetings. “My wife did not attend any meetings anywhere,” the minister said.

The original question was posed by Hlengwa Mkhuleko from the IFP who wanted to know whom he invited to accompany him on the trip.

Hlengwa added that some stakeholders suggested they had declined Gigaba’s invitation.

The finance minister categorically denied that he extended invitations to any stakeholders. “It was not a roadshow. It is untrue that people were invited and then declined. The trip was for the purpose of attending the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual spring meetings and the delegation of National Treasury officials was led by me – the Finance Minister,” Gigaba said.

The DA’s David Maynier then asked Gigaba why, if he didn’t invite anyone, he took his adviser Chris Malikane along.

Malikane has made a number of controversial statements on various platforms, such as that the South African Reserve Bank and retail banks should be nationalised.

Gigaba, however, refused to answer the question, insisting that it was further down on the order paper and that he’d therefore respond to it later.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

malusi gigaba  |  sa economy

NEXT ON FIN24X

Brown to get update on probe into Eskom's Koko-linked contracts

2017-05-10 16:54

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Spur founder sells his shares for R100m Damning PwC report on Eskom’s Gupta-linked Tegeta deal Ramaphosa's bid to lead SA buoyed by Zuma missteps I’m not fleeing SA, says Whitey about selling off R1.8bn in shares Time for new era of leadership at Treasury, says retiring Donaldson
ANC transformation plan vague on strategies to boost economy - Soko Transformation at top level not enough - Busa Glimmer of hope as SA economy shows signs of upswing What Africa’s CEOs are most worried about Zuma: I reshuffled my Cabinet to make room for young people

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

President Jacob Zuma's decision to sign the Fica Bill into law:

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...