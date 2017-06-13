NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
JUST IN: Gigaba signs FIC Amendment Act

32 minutes ago
gigaba

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. (Photo: GCIS)

Cape Town - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba signed and gazetted various provisions of the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Act, National Treasury announced on Monday

The FIC Amendment Act was signed into law by the President on 26 April 2017 and gazetted on 2 May 2017, but the determination of the commencement date was left to the minister of finance.

Gigaba said it was critical for government to accelerate the implementation of the Act as it demonstrated government’s commitment to the fight against corruption, money laundering and illicit flows.

The minister added that although the signing of the Act was a big step forward, more work still needed to be done.

"The key objective of this law is to improve the protection of the the integrity of South Africa’s financial system and strengthen its ability to prevent and punish financial crimes like money laundering, illicit capital flows, tax evasion, corruption and bribery, and financing of terrorism."

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

sa economy  |  financial services  |  fica

