NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Weep for SA

    We need to get rid of the canker that’s eating our democracy alive, says Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Terry Bell's Inside Labour

    There seems to be a groundswell among unions and citizens to see principles put into practice.

  • SARB faces menace

    SA's political crisis is threatening the Reserve Bank's fragile calm, says Jac Laubscher.

All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Gigaba praises South Africa's SOEs

Jun 05 2017 16:37
Yolandi Groenewald
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. (Pic: Gallo Images

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. (Pic: Gallo Images)

Related Articles

Gigaba says Public Protector state capture request is ‘malicious’

Gigaba: Ratings agencies fret over SOEs, policy uncertainty

No magic bullet to improve junk status - Gigaba

State procurement is not the answer

State workers could face voluntary severance packages

SAA merger still on the cards as consultants finalise review

 

Johannesburg - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said despite the criticism levelled against state owned enterprises (SOEs), the companies were functioning well and doing "great work".

But he admitted that the governance of many of the SOEs needed to be fixed. Gigaba added that despite “one or two problems”, the enterprises were making a significant contribution to South Africa and should play a leading role in radical economic transformation.

“We talk ourselves down, our state owned companies are functioning well,” he told an economic conference in Kempton Park on Monday. The minister delivered a keynote address – titled ‘Roadmap towards inclusive growth’ at the two-day Ekurhuleni Investment Conference at  Emperors Palace.

Government must take responsibility

Gigaba said that all was not well at the state enterprises, but that a significant first step would be not to only improve governance, but also ensure that the government, SOE's main shareholder, improved its oversight. “A problem is that shareholders in the past dropped the ball and did not pay significant attention.”

Gigaba vowed that in future South Africans were going to see better from state owned enterprises.

“I want to stick out my neck and say SAA can and will be turned around, ” he said, also citing Transnet for performing much better than its ongoing criticism alluded to.

The finance minister said the government took a deliberate decision to intervene in the economy. The state’s role is in our case a deliberate political and economic choice.

“That is why we have state-owned companies in critical sectors through whose investments programmes we build critical economic and social infrastructure, drive investment, transformation and pursue industrialisation,” he said.

Poor planned cities

He urged cities in South Africa to do more in contributing to radical economic transformation.

“Cities are the engines of the South African economy and of growth,” Gigaba said. “But they are not performing as well as they should. City economic growth of 11% over five years is not sufficient. City job creation of 448 000 over two years is not sufficient.”

Gigaba cited the dispersed and inside-out spatial form that was inherited from apartheid as one of the main reasons for inhibiting growth. He said despite the massive investments in public housing, basic services and transport systems since 1994, both public and private investments have tended to reinforce apartheid urban development patterns. “This development path is the very opposite of inclusion.”

The 40x40x40 syndrome has shaped South African cities today -  that is 40 m2 house, 40 kilometres from jobs, with transport consuming up to 40% of household income, the minister said.

“We need to create high density, high-activity mixed-use nodes and spines, along public transport corridors, and we need to invest in efficient mass public transport along these spines.”

Gigaba said the creation of well-located multi-storey and mixed-income rental stock in these cities would pave the way to more equal cities, while metro had to actively fight prevent urban sprawl by saying no to new low density developments on the urban periphery.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

malusi gigaba  |  ekurhuleni  |  saa  |  soe's  |  cities

NEXT ON FIN24X

Eskom seeks 19.9% tariff increase – report

2017-06-05 13:45

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Guptas' troubles mount as another JSE sponsor ditches Oakbay Brian Molefe challenges his removal as Eskom CEO Manuel: White monopoly capital doesn't exist Cell C's big, cheap data bundles to shake up market Eskom seeks 19.9% tariff increase – report
Following FIC move, DeVere now said to face US probe Stakes are high as Zim ministers meet mining execs Ethical leadership needed more than ever in a diverse Europe Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom The dead are bidding for government business in SA

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...