NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Gigaba assures investors govt won't spend what it doesn't have

23 minutes ago
Liesl Peyper

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. (Pic: Theana Breugem, Netwerk24)

Related Articles

Gigaba ditches briefing for 'urgent meeting' with Ramaphosa

To Malusi, with love from Russia and the Guptas

Gigaba assures banks of policy stability - BASA

Capturing Treasury could have dire consequences

Treasury finally gets US trip, but now under junk status cloud

Treasury on second downgrade blow: Stay positive!

 

Cape Town – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba reassured local investors on Thursday that government won’t spend money it doesn’t have and that National Treasury is committed to fiscal sustainability and consolidation.

He made a brief introduction ahead of a question-and-answer session hosted at Parliament during which local asset managers and investors could raise their concerns, saying that government aims to stabilise debt as a percentage of GDP at 50%.

“National Treasury is under pressure from colleagues in Cabinet to increase their budgets and allowances,” Gigaba said.

“We appreciate there are many priorities, but there are only so many we can accommodate. We have no desire to spend above the budget that has been allocated. We need to be able to fend them off to the extent that they must be accommodated in agreed fiscal consolidation.”

READ: Gigaba: We've dealt with utterances by ministers downplaying junk status

Gigaba used South Africa’s intended nuclear build programme as an example where National Treasury would stick to the spending ceiling. “I need to reiterate: government’s procurement of nuclear will follow the (rules of the) Public Finance Management Act and the Constitution and only at a pace and scale that the country can afford.”

Fitch Ratings, which became the second ratings agency to downgrade South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk status on Friday, said in its explanatory statement that it was concerned about the country’s endeavours to procure nuclear energy, as it will place additional pressure on Eskom.

Under the finance ministry of Nhlanhla Nene, who was removed on 9 December 2015, National Treasury said Eskom could not absorb the nuclear programme with its approved guarantees at the time. 

Fitch feared that the pursuit of a nuclear build programme would increase Eskom’s contingent liabilities, which are already “sizeable”.

State-owned enterprises must be enablers of growth

Gigaba also said that he and National Treasury are aware that South Africa’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) need to be managed well and be enablers of growth rather than a drag on the economy.

“Our SOEs need capable leadership, stable and capable boards and skilled executive directors.”

He said under the leadership of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa who steers an inter-ministerial committee on SOE reform direction will be given on matters such as private sector participation and the shareholder model at these entities among other things.

“Although National Treasury cannot impose itself on shareholder ministers (of SOEs), we’re committed to address issues, otherwise these entities won’t fulfil their capital expenditure mandates – especially those that are responsible for infrastructure,” Gigaba said.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Gigaba: We've dealt with utterances by ministers downplaying junk status

2017-04-13 11:56

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
ANC split in Zuma's heartland threatens his succession plans Bell Pottinger cuts ties with Guptas' Oakbay - report Rand shocks markets, regains third of losses since Gordhan recall Why Bell Pottinger dropped Guptas' Oakbay White South Africans should claim their place
SA’s IPP programme: A badge of excellence Globalisation and free trade are not enemies From inclusive growth to radical economic transformation Politics gutted SARS of rising stars, fears that Treasury is next Top 10 most popular hobbies of African millionaires

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#CabinetReshuffle

The focus is firmly on how the economy will absorb the fallout from the Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you have a budget set aside for Easter holiday spending?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...