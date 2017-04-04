NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Gigaba admits: I celebrated Diwali with the Guptas

Apr 04 2017 21:29
Lameez Omarjee

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.(Photo: AFP)

Related Articles

No need to be despondent after downgrade - Gigaba

Gigaba knew about S&P move to downgrade SA to junk 4 days ago

Gigaba now faces stark economic realities - financial expert

Cloud of doubt hangs over Gigaba's credibility, capabilities

Poor economic growth dragging down tax revenue

Now Gordhan is gone, Moyane is ready to work with Treasury

 

Pretoria – New Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says he has met the Gupta family, but that they have no influence on the decisions he takes.

Gigaba was speaking at a press briefing following Standard & Poor’s (S&P's) decision to downgrade South Africa’s credit rating to junk status.

It was revealed on Fin24 that Gigaba’s new advisers at Treasury have controversial backgrounds, with one having alleged links to the Guptas.

FIRST ON FIN24: Gigaba brings controversial advisers to Treasury

Responding to a question by Fin24 on his relationship with the Gupta family, Gigaba said that he has no relationship with them.

“As I meet many other business people, it does not mean I have a relationship with them,” he said. “Meeting someone does not mean they have an impact on your decisions. Ultimately I take my own decisions.”

He said that he has visited the family, and celebrated Diwali with them, as he has celebrated other religious events hosted by other people at their homes.

“But these things do not impact on my ability to take decisions,” he reiterated.

In court papers this year, the Oppenheimers accused Gigaba of being influenced by the Guptas over their luxury international airport terminal in Johannesburg, Fireblade. It’s an allegation Gigaba denied in court. 

READ MORE ON HUFFINGTON POST: Gigaba Takes On The Oppenheimers Over Luxury Joburg Airport Terminal, Denies Gupta Influence

The South African Communist Party believes Gigaba was selected solely to do the Gupta family’s bidding at the Treasury.

"The Guptas have almost, now with the removal of [Finance Minister] Pravin Gordhan, ensured that they have unfettered access to the resources at Treasury," SACP second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila said on Friday.

The Guptas have close ties to President Jacob Zuma. They have been accused of having undue influence over his appointment of ministers and the running of state-owned enterprises.

Save SA also said Zuma’s reshuffle was a Gupta coup, especially as it resulted in the removal of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba addressing media at National Treasury in Pretoria on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP).

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:


Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Downgrade both good and challenging for SA tourism - experts

2017-04-04 19:30

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Investec CEO: 14 months of work to safeguard SA from junk wiped out - as it happened INFOGRAPHIC: How junk status will affect you Rand keeps falling as Moody's places SA on downgrade review Cry, the Beloved Country: Resign, Mr Zuma, say MPs #JunkStatus: Tough times ahead for South Africans
Brexit begins as EU receives divorce papers from UK A coup d’êtat of a special kind ‘White monopoly capital' an excuse to avoid SA’s real problems How does SA Inc perform? Nene: Let's hope Zuma can explain Gordhan recall to appease investors

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#CabinetReshuffle

The focus is firmly on how the economy will absorb the fallout from the Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...