NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Fuzile: Discipline is right thing to do

33 minutes ago
Johan Eybers
-

Outgoing director general of National Treasury Lungisa Fuzile. (Photo: Matthew le Cordeur)

Related Articles

Four ways Gigaba can ease burden of SMEs - chamber

Gigaba, business pledge to transform economy

Gigaba's first address to the NA as Finance Minister

Inside Treasury boss’s mind: ratings, nuclear, radical transformation

Top job at National Treasury to be filled soon

Fuzile believes Treasury can survive political meddling

 

Fiscal discipline is not about keeping ratings agencies happy but is the right thing to do, outgoing National Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile said this week.

Speaking on the eve of his farewell appearance in Parliament, Fuzile said adherence to fiscal discipline enabled the country to determine its own policies.

“If fiscal discipline is deviated from, then the International Monetary Fund will eventually prescribe it to government … We have to ensure that we apply fiscal discipline and that we are not compelled to do it from outside,” said Fuzile.

He was speaking at a symposium at the University of Cape Town’s business school on Tuesday night.

Fuzile also appeared to contradict Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s statement that there were a variety of reasons for the country’s credit rating having been downgraded to “junk” status.

“Recently, things were looking good for South Africa in a way that we haven’t really seen in recent history.

"There was an uptick in commodity prices, capital flow to emerging markets was on the rise, the exchange rate of the rand was positive and industrial behaviour had stabilised.

“Who is in what position is important, but what those people do is just as important,” he said.

Fuzile will bid farewell to National Treasury tomorrow, after working there for 20 years.

His comments came just a few hours after Gigaba implied in Parliament that President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle had nothing to do with the first downgrade by S&P Global.

Gimmick

“The first downgrade had already taken place before the Cabinet reshuffle. When we arrived at the office [the morning after] the reshuffle, the decision had already been made,” Gigaba said.

He further argued that the economy had not been growing since 2008 and that there were various reasons for the downgrade.

Fuzile was part of the Treasury team who tried to woo investors and credit ratings agencies over the past few years as part of efforts to keep South Africa from being downgraded.

Turning to land reform, Fuzile said “it must be regarded as a failure” when land was transferred and used less productively than it had been in the past.

“The acquisition of agricultural land has to go hand-in-hand with a programme to develop skills,” he said.

According to Fuzile, last month’s court judgment – which found that part of the process followed by government in acquiring nuclear power was unconstitutional – was further “proof that government was not complying with its constitutional obligations”.

He described radical economic transformation as a gimmick.

“The only way that economic transformation of any sort can take place is if there is economic growth paired with job creation,” he said.

“We all agree that economic transformation is important, but people feel uncomfortable when something is branded as radical.”


Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Will buying ‘SA’ save you money?

9 minutes ago

 
 
 

Read Fin24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
ANC proxy war in full swing as party rejects Molefe Only Eskom welcomes Brian Molefe's comeback SA's nuclear procurement process to start afresh - Kubayi Legal expert explains Molefe's moves Trucking company in e-tolls 'test case'
ANC transformation plan vague on strategies to boost economy - Soko Transformation at top level not enough - Busa Glimmer of hope as SA economy shows signs of upswing What Africa’s CEOs are most worried about Zuma: I reshuffled my Cabinet to make room for young people

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

President Jacob Zuma's decision to sign the Fica Bill into law:

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...