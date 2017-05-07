NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Fund managers need to be more innovative

May 07 2017 06:10
Lesetja Malope
-

Numsa Investment Company CEO Khandani Msibi.

Related Articles

Numsa celebrates 30th birthday on May Day

‘The Chinese are killing business’ – Numsa prepares for July’s wage talks

Labour’s ‘new dawn’

 

Black fund managers need to be more innovative to get more business from the investment company of South Africa’s largest trade union, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa).

So says Khandani Msibi, the CEO of the Numsa Investment Company (NIC), which has funds under management totalling about R1 billion.

Msibi went on to say the company wanted black fund managers to differentiate themselves from the pack.

“We are already giving significant business to black fund managers. The problem is, they are not innovative. They do the same things that their white counterparts are doing,” he said.

“Black fund managers have not come up with innovations to advance the interests of our members.

“It is not true that they not supported.”

Msibi said the company was, in fact, planning to increase its support to black fund managers by giving them the authority to manage more of its finances, but they needed to come to the party.

In another development, Msibi said the investment company had set its sights on acquiring a share of the more than R300 billion being held by sectoral and company retirement funds on behalf of Numsa members across various sectors.

Last year, Numsa’s investment arm managed to get R500 million moved from a General Motors fund in Port Elizabeth to its own fund.

The union has more than 350 000 members, who each pay a subscription equal to 1% of their salary. Part of that goes to the NIC.

Msibi said the NIC entered into a joint venture with financial services firm 10X Investments last year to attract more funds.

Although he could not disclose which sectoral retirement fund was being targeted next, the venture would recruit clients using a different strategy, which would include offering a 40% cheaper fee than the industry standard and eliminating numerous middlemen.

“Numsa members have about R300 billion in different funds in different sectors. We want them to bring that to us,” he said.

10X specialises in living and retirement annuities, preservation funds and unit trusts. It has no single black African face in its management team, according to the company website.

The NIC has 360 Financial Services Group, Numsa Industrial Holdings and Numsa Property Group as its main subsidiaries. All three are wholly owned by the NIC.

The subsidiaries have stakes in businesses across various sectors, including commercial property, mining, insurance and listed securities.

According to the NIC website, 360 Financial Services Group owns at least six companies, including some in the funeral services sector and one in life insurance; majority stakes in an IT firm and a medical solutions firm; and a minority stake in a health services company.

Numsa Industrial Holdings owns 10% of Trevali Mining as well as 30% of popular disc jockey Sbu Leope’s MoFaya beverage company.

Numsa Property Group is a partner in the 30 000m² Vusa Mall, located in the Vaal area.

It also owns the 1 100-unit Parsonsvlei Housing Development in Port Elizabeth, which has been put on hold because of lack of water supply from the municipality, Msibi said.

He said NIC’s board of trustees decided on how to use profits to benefit members.

So far, some had been used to help retrenched workers and for bursaries and fund cooperatives. A housing project was also on the cards.

In addition, a pilot project had been proposed for the building of a clinic in the Eastern Cape, where most of the NIC’s members were concentrated, aimed at decreasing medical costs.

It was hoped that the project would get the go-ahead before July, said Msibi.

NEXT ON FIN24X

PetroSA to axe staff to save its skin

2017-05-07 06:10

 
 
 

Read Fin24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Many rich South Africans look at 2nd citizenship post downgrades Johnson & Johnson loses another baby powder lawsuit Fear of jobs bloodbath in SA over automation What rand, inflation could do rest of the year MTN's Van Coller's role changed to head of digital
Zuma: I reshuffled my Cabinet to make room for young people On Luddites and rational fear BOOK REVIEW: The importance of taking rest seriously New smartphone player quietly enters SA with cheap devices SA pays high price as state dithers over renewables

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#WEFAfrica

All eyes are on Africa and SA as the WEF on Africa gets underway in Durban.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

President Jacob Zuma's decision to sign the Fica Bill into law:

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...