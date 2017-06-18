NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with

  • Eskom’s revolving door

    New blood is desperately needed at Eskom if SA is to properly plot its energy future, writes Yolandi Groenewald.

  • SA needs U-turn, fast

    It is time to save SA from crossing the proverbial line of no return, quick, says Solly Moeng.

  • Making checklists work

    The real value of checklists is in conditions of true complexity, says Ian Mann.

All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

EU unveils plans to regulate drones

56 minutes ago

Drones fly at the Autel booth during the International CES in Las Vegas. (John Locher, AP, file)

Related Articles

SA company to certify flyers and retail drones

Drones reshaping aviation industry

Here comes the Vision Van

Rustenburg uses drone technology to map BRT development

Robots on the rise at Kumba

Investigators probe Boeing-sized Facebook drone crash

 

Brussels - The EU unveiled a blueprint to safely regulate drone traffic in Europe by 2019 in order to tap the growing commercial potential for unmanned aircraft technology.

The blueprint from the European Commission, the EU executive, covers allowing drones to operate in high density under the supervision of fleet operators.

"Drones mean innovation, new services for citizens, new business models and a huge potential for economic growth," EU Transport Minister Violeta Bulc said.

"We need the EU to be in the driving seat and have a safe drone services market up and running by 2019," she said in a statement.

"The EU needs to take a leading role worldwide in developing the right framework for this market to flourish, by unleashing the benefits for key economic sectors."

The idea is to build a system similar to that of Air Traffic Management for manned aviation, that would supply information to allow drones to fly safely and avoid obstacles or collisions.

The aim is to have the regulatory framework functioning by 2019, with basic services like registration and e-identification.

The European Commission said it hopes negotiations involving the European Parliament and 28 member states will be completed by the end of the year as a key part of the process.

Drones can be used to deliver services in urban areas, collect data for a wide range of industries, inspect infrastructure, and aid farming.

The Commission cited estimates that the drone services market could grow up to €127bn in the next few years.

Current common European rules only cover drones weighing above 150 kilograms.

The demand for regulation is increasing with the rising use of drones and the risk of collisions.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which sets global standards for the aviation industry, counted 856 cases worldwide between January 2013 and August 2015 of a drone getting too close to a plane for comfort.

There have been no collisions to date, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) reported in February.

According to IATA, 65 countries currently have rules for the use of small drones.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is trying to establish a global framework for the future use of drones.

Among EU countries, France is a pioneer. Government decrees already regulate drone use and parliament has voted in a law coming into force next year that will punish users of drones flying over airports and other sensitive areas with fines or prison.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

eu  |  drones  |  aviation industry

NEXT ON FIN24X

Legal firms ripping off state - Ngoepe

2017-06-18 07:11

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Profit Trading founder arrested ANC wants urgent meeting with Zwane about Mining Charter Junk status for dummies: Why the real junk is yet to come Zwane drops a Mining Charter Gigaba goes into overdrive
'Exorbitant pricing' of Quantum at centre of taxi strike TIMELINE: Who is Ben Ngubane? Of masks, plasters and open wounds ANALYSIS: Eskom’s revolving door, endless scandals cloud SA’s energy future Zuma's grip loosened by Eskom chaos

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...