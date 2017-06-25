Eskom contracts to firm with Koko link must be investigared - report

Johannesburg - Contracts awarded to Impulse International after the stepdaughter of former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko had joined the company must be investigated, the Sunday Times reported on Sunday.

According to the paper, Koko must face a disciplinary hearing because of Eskom contracts worth more than R1bn as is allegedly recommended in a report law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, submitted to Eskom this week.

Last week the Eskom board confirmed that it has received the Cliffe Decker Hofmeyr report, which investigated a potential conflict of interest regarding Koko.

The law firm alledgedly found that Impulse International got a R63m contract a few days after it agreed to appoint Choma as a nonexecutive director, but Impulse International CEO Pragasen Pather did not want to comment about the allegations, according to the Sunday paper.

Eskom board spokesperson Khulani Qoma told Fin24 on Sunday that the former board had discussed the report and the newly reconstituted one will soon do so as well with the aim of finalising an outcome within a strict timeline.



"Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has indicated that she would like this matter to be expedited and it would be premature or prejudicial to divulge material detail," Qoma told Fin24.



According to Qoma he stands by his statement in a letter to the board earlier in June, in which he claims Koko lied about whether he signed a deal with a Gupta-owned company.

Last week Brown stated that Koko remains on leave pending the finalisation of an investigation.

Koko, who is head of generation at Eskom, was relieved of his acting chief executive duties when Brian Molefe returned briefly in May.

Eskom chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane resigned last week ahead of the power utility’s annual general meeting.

On Friday Brown unveiled an interim Eskom board. She has appointed four new interim members to the board to bring it to nine. There should be 15 members, she explained. They are interim board members until she takes it to Cabinet.

The new members are Pulane Molokwane, Simphiwe Dingaan, Banothile Makhubela and Sathiaseelan Gounden.