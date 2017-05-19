NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Downgrade scenarios

    An analyst takes a look at how credit downgrades have affected countries around the world.

  • Supply chain benefits

    It may be unsexy but developing your supply chain brings big gains, says Ian Mann.

  • The enemy within

    Meek cows who defend corrupt leaders aid and abet state capture, says Solly Moeng.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Energy minister wants to clean house after fuel stock saga

33 minutes ago
Liesl Peyper
Oil

iStock

Related Articles

AG to probe R5bn 'secret’ oil deal

Under-fire CEF to pay staff over R41m in bonuses

Oilgate: How insiders stole R1.5bn in sale of SA’s strategic oil stockpile

Energy minister orders review of fuel fund contracts

Radical restructuring at Central Energy Fund under way - Kubayi

SA's nuclear procurement process to start afresh - Kubayi

 

Cape Town – The sale of South Africa’s strategic fuel stock in December 2015 prompted Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to second her director-general to act as chief executive officer at the Central Energy Fund and its subsidiary the Strategic Fuel Fund. 

Addressing journalists after her budget vote speech earlier on Friday, Kubayi said Thabane Zulu, Director-General at the Department of Energy, will take the place of Godfrey Moage, who has been acting CEO at both the two bodies. 

Kubayi said the move is necessary because of the investigation into the illegal sale of the fuel stock. “It’s not a small thing. The report I got when I came into office confirmed it was a sale, not a rotation of stock,” she said.

READ: MPs demand answers on 'illegal' fuel stock sale 

“If we have to follow legal action such as referring the matter to the Hawks or the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) we want to make sure we don’t have someone there (at the CEF and SFF) who is compromised.” 

Kubayi said Zulu’s secondment to the CEF and SFF is to ensure the process is clean and transparent and not “contaminated”.

 “We’re currently doing the analysis as to who did what and we’ll report back to the country about definite action. We want to move with speed.” 

PetroSA's woes 

At the media briefing, Kubayi was asked about the future of PetroSA, especially in light of reported mismanagement at executive and board level.

Kubayi did not want to elaborate, except to say that she was “unhappy” about the state of affairs.

PetroSA has made huge financial losses in the past two financial years. It projects a financial loss of R2.2bn in the year to end-March 2017, while suffering a loss of more than R14bn in the 2014/15 financial year. 

READ: Central Energy Fund mum on fate of PetroSA board members

Kubayi said the proposed restructuring of the Central Energy Fund will enable her to take full responsibility and fulfil her executive responsibility as the political head of PetroSA. 

“At the moment I have no direct control over PetroSA. If I intervene, I’ll be taken to court and I’ll lose. Any intervention has to be done through the CEF board,” she said. 

BusinessLive recently reported that Central Energy Fund (CEF) chairperson Luvo Makasi allegedly asked PetroSA board members to resign with immediate effect, as a result of the entity’s dismal financial affairs. 

Nuclear process going forward

In her budget speech earlier on Friday, Kubayi reiterated that government will start its nuclear procurement process afresh, but emphasised that it will be transparent. 

She told Fin24 later that nuclear power generation is still part of South Africa's energy mix. “Following the court judgment, we’ll look at where we can strengthen the process.

READ: Nuclear agreements to be signed in June

To this end government will embark on a new process to sign inter-governmental agreements with South Korea, the US, France, China and Russia. “We’ll table these agreements in Parliament within a reasonable time.” 

The Department of Energy will also review all the determinations for nuclear energy and ensure it complies with legislation. 

“Unfortunately we cannot give any timeframes as we need to do the groundwork.” 

Kubayi said the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) will host public hearings about the intended nuclear procurement process. 

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

NEXT ON FIN24X

Eskom wants to keep lights on this winter

2017-05-19 15:57

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
R60bn held for mines that are never closed Rand takes worst beating since credit downgrades MPs demand answers on 'illegal' fuel stock sale Eskom a victim of ‘naked lies’ - Ngubane We're not leaving SA over junk status - GM
Eradicating the scourge of corruption Ignorance aids and abets state capture It's ANC against Zuma as Eskom hails return of 'Papa Action' Molefe Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs - survey SA start-ups not just in the game, they're winning - Getsmarter CEO

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...