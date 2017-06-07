NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Weep for SA

    We need to get rid of the canker that’s eating our democracy alive, says Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Terry Bell's Inside Labour

    There seems to be a groundswell among unions and citizens to see principles put into practice.

  • SARB faces menace

    SA's political crisis is threatening the Reserve Bank's fragile calm, says Jac Laubscher.

All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

EFF blames recession on lack of quality leadership from ANC

54 minutes ago
Nation Nyoka, News24

President Jacob Zuma. (GCIS)

Related Articles

Court says Molefe can't report for work as DA, EFF trial postponed

Mining Charter, BEE a failure - report

SA's economic woes could make EFF more potent - expert

What you need to know about a recession

Treasury calls for unity to help rescue ailing economy

Top business news: Recession, electricity hikes and credit cleansing

 

Johannesburg –The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) blamed the recession on the ANC’s inability to provide leadership, after first-quarter gross domestic product growth figures indicated that the country has entered into a technical recession. The economy contracted by 0.7% during the quarter, falling short of market expectations of a 1% expansion.

READ: SA enters recession as GDP contracts for a consecutive quarter

EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement on Wednesday that South Africa’s economy has continued to deteriorate over the last few years. This paints a bleak picture for the future and quality of life for black and poor South Africans in particular. He said the ANC leadership is only focused on "self-enrichment, lies and theft of public funds".

“It is now evident that the government has neither the ideological nor policy response to this depressing state of affairs. Instead of fostering, enhancing and harnessing economic growth, the ANC is busy developing mechanisms on how to loot people’s tax money from the fiscus,” said Ndlozi.

In a statement, Ndlozi said that the report from Statistics SA shows a concerning shrink in the economy.

He said that South Africans should be worried as this would result in less money being available for various socio-economic needs such as education, social grants and healthcare.

“Under Zuma's administration, South Africa has been auctioned to a foreign family-led criminal syndicate which has siphoned off billions of rands from South Africa's fiscus. Under Zuma's administration, South Africa has been relegated into sub-investment (junk) status and [is] now facing recession,” said Ndlozi in the statement.

Ndlozi said that South Africa must be rescued from "a mafia and criminal syndicate that will steal everything and destroy our current and future prospects of a stable society".

According to eNCA, South Africa has experienced eight economic recessions since 1961.

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

eff  |  sa economy  |  recession

NEXT ON FIN24X

Gigaba: 9 SOEs have debt of close to R700bn

2017-06-07 07:30

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Recession shock knocks volatile rand SA enters recession as GDP contracts for a consecutive quarter MUST SEE: Memes of the forecast of #capestorm #GuptaLeaks: Oakbay 'doing the right thing even when no-one's watching' Majority of motorist still not paying e-tolls
Following FIC move, DeVere now said to face US probe Stakes are high as Zim ministers meet mining execs Ethical leadership needed more than ever in a diverse Europe Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom The dead are bidding for government business in SA

Company Snapshot

Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

REVEALED: Siri now has a male voice #wwdc2017

2017-06-05 18:53

Apple has made some interesting announcements at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2017, such as Siri having a male voice and being able to speak new languages. Follow this blog for all the details.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...