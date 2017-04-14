NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Downgrades, politics could trip up recent economic gains

Apr 14 2017 10:56
Carin Smith
South Africa health

(iStock)

Related Articles

Uptick in money flow augurs well for SA's economy

SA in per capita recession

SA's tired economy 'cannot take more Gordhangate knocks'

No silver bullet to stop another downgrade, says Gigaba

Inside Labour: Zuma crisis exposes differing responses from unions

Lindiwe Zulu: No single event led to junk downgrade

 

Cape Town - The recent uptick in the South African domestic economic activity is reflected in the latest BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index (BETI).

March was the third consecutive month of real gains after taking inflation into account.

Mike Schüssler, chief economist at Economists dotcoza, pointed out, however, that it’s still unclear how recent political and economic developments in SA may change this. 

"Something was happening in the SA economy in the first quarter of 2017. Ultimately, looking at the economy, it was looking better than in the 4th quarter of last year and brought a lot of hope for a better growth rate in 2017," Schüssler told Fin24.

"I still believe we would have had a good chance, but obviously the downgrades will make an impact - although maybe not in April already. It looks like a lot of the economy is still struggling, but some parts of the economy were looking up a lot more before the downgrades."  

The monthly BETI improved by 0.7% in March, indicating the economy is in recovery mode. Although this was a slower increase than that between February and January, the real increases for three consecutive months so far in 2017 are a positive sign for the South African economy, according to the BETI report.
 
On a quarterly basis, the BETI improved by 2.7%. This is the strongest quarterly growth since April 2016 and adds to the growing sentiment that the SA economy is building up steam.

Additionally, the speed of this recovery from the very weak fourth quarter suggests the first quarter of 2017 experienced good gross domestic product (GDP) growth, states the report.

READ: Downgrade: Where to now?

On a year-on-year basis, the March BETI was still negative at 1.4% lower. However, since reaching its lowest level for more than two years in December 2016, the index has recovered back to levels of seven months ago.
 
The growth in car sales and the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) at above 50 basis points in March are positive for the economy, according to the report. Added to these, is the recent SA Revenue Service (SARS) announcement that tax collections rebounded in March off a lower base in February.
 
"The green shoots are just starting to grow, however it’s unclear how recent political and economic developments in SA may change this," said Schüssler.

The total number of transactions was 7.5% higher than March 2016 although the value of transactions was up by only 2.4% in nominal terms. The standardised BETI for the month was R799.4bn and there were 94.5 million transactions in total.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

bankserv­africa  |  downgrade  |  beti  |  sa economy  |  politics

NEXT ON FIN24X

Investors favour insiders to head Treasury

2017-04-13 19:30

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
ANC split in Zuma's heartland threatens his succession plans Gigaba: We've dealt with utterances by ministers downplaying junk status Rand shocks markets, regains third of losses since Gordhan recall Zuma curse stalks SA banks as bond sales set to stall Gigaba berates govt leaders over reckless downgrade statements
OPINION: Ending inequality the only way to save SA's fading rainbow Entrepreneur realises CEO dream at the young age of 26 REVIEWED: Nintendo offers one of the most versatile consoles ever White South Africans should claim their place ANC split in Zuma's heartland threatens his succession plans

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#JunkStatus

So, the worst has finally happened. S&P and Fitch officially downgraded SA to junk status following the ill-timed Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you have a budget set aside for Easter holiday spending?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...