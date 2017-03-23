NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Don't protect 'unproductive' chicken industry - meat association

14 minutes ago
Liesl Peyper


Related Articles

The number of jobs lost to chicken imports

Fears of jobs bloodbath grow over SA chicken crisis

Chicken wars: SA vows to fight dumping

Country Bird to close SA plant on EU chicken imports

Stop dumping chicken in SA, urges SAPA

Call to probe SA's beleaguered poultry industry

 

Cape Town – South Africa is part of the global village and the country needs to be competitive. The local poultry industry, however, is not, according to George Southey, chairperson of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (Amie).

At public hearings on the crisis in the poultry industry hosted by the portfolio committee on trade and industry, Southey said it’s important to understand that meat importers are “fully integrated” businesses, which employ local people and cater to the needs of the retail and food service industry “over the length and breadth” of the country.

Southey said safeguards against imported chicken and dumping should not be put in place by government to protect an “unproductive” industry.

“Our request is that government does not give protection to an industry that may not need it.”

Southey said the job losses experienced in the industry may be based on inefficiencies in the production processes. “We should look at the whole picture in the entire value chain. If we close our borders, we do nothing to become globally competitive and move forward.” 

Amie asked for a full market review into the poultry dilemma in South Africa and requested that all participants – also exporters – be party to the decisions that government makes.

In addition, Amie made a number of recommendations to address current challenges in the poultry industry, such as:

  • identifying important chicken consumption markets and expediting their openness to poultry from South Africa;
  • technology transfer agreements with world-class producers such as the European Union;
  • focusing on world-class competitiveness instead of exercising protectionism;
  • better coordination from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries with other government departments to help the industry gain access to important markets; and
  • government funding and incentives, similar to those provided for the textile and auto industries.

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

amie  |  poultry  |  protectionism  |  chicken industry

NEXT ON FIN24X

Competition Commission raids fresh produce market 'cartel'

2017-03-23 12:26

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Competition Commission raids fresh produce market 'cartel' Sim swap fraud: Absa, Vodacom respond to Facebook rant SARS unpaid VAT bill now at R19.6bn Rand vs dollar for Zim: Why rand as main unit would be prudent WATCH: How to stop Net1 preying on the poor - Sygnia CEO
How governance failures messed up Prasa Game of chicken grips Sassa crisis #BillShock: R188 000 in one day Double tax whammy robs motorists at pumps Cape Town’s best view for up to R140 000 a night

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...