Coovadia: Promise of policy continuity takes root at Treasury

Cape Town - The appointment of Dondo Mogajane as director general of National Treasury is regarded as a harbinger of the policy continuity promised by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

This is according to the Banking Association South Africa (BASA) who said Mogajane's appointment bodes well for boosting local and international confidence in the country.

Mogajane, who was acting director general following the resignation of Lungisa Fuzile in April, has been involved in the CEO Initiative, where he had been very active on behalf of National Treasury.

"The appointment of Mr Mogajane is a step in the right direction by Cabinet. He has almost two decades of experience at National Treasury, and is a highly capable finance professional," said BASA MD Cas Coovadia.

"This quick, decisive and prudent appointment will contribute towards local and international investors looking favourably at South Africa. We look forward to working with Dondo in his new role, and the rest of the National Treasury team to place our economy on an inclusive growth path."

Mogajane has two honours degrees in Public Management and Human Resources and Industrial Relations obtained at the University of Durban Westville. He also completed a Master’s degree in Public Management at the University of Maryland (USA), a Management Advancement Programme at Wits Business School and a Programme in Budgeting and Public Financial Management at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Mogajane was deputy director general responsible for the Public Finance division at National Treasury. He joined National Treasury in 1999 and he has worked in various areas including, among others, the intergovernmental relations, provincial budget analysis and the international economic relations divisions.

Between 2007 and 2010, he represented South Africa at the Executive Board of the World Bank as senior advisor for Africa Group 1 countries.